A look at top 10 best performing iOS devices on AnTuTu for August 2019
A look at top 10 best performing iOS devices on AnTuTu for August 2019

Before iPhone 11 Series goes on sale, here is a look at top 10 best performing iOS devices during the month of August 2019 on Antutu benchmark. Yes, Apple iPad Pro 2018 is still on top thanks to its octa-core CPU.

  Published: September 13, 2019 11:26 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will go on sale starting September 20. These new devices are expected to defeat all the benchmarks set by existing iOS devices. While their benchmarks are still forthcoming, Antutu has revealed a list of top 10 best performing iOS devices for the month of August 2019. The global ranking is based on the average Antutu score achieved by each device during the month of August.

To nobody’s surprise, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (2019) has topped the list with an average score of 553924. The list is based on data collected between August 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019. It consists of iOS devices that have at least 1,000 units running the latest Antutu benchmark V7. The scores from these devices are averaged and the top four devices are iPad. The 11-inch iPad Pro 2018 is second on the list with an average score of 553310.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise since iPad Pro 2018 is the most powerful iOS device equipped with A12X Bionic chip. The A12X Bionic is an octa-core CPU built using the new 7nm fabrication process. It also comes with a seven-core GPU, neural engine and embedded M12 coprocessor. It could be defeated by the new iPhone 11 Pro with its hexa-core A13 Bionic chipset and 6GB of RAM. We will have to wait few more days before iPhone 11 benchmarks start appearing online.

The third place is taken by iPad Air 2019 while iPad mini 2019 is in fourth place. Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max take the fifth and sixth place respectively. They have an average Antutu score of 348247 and 347335 respectively. Apple iPhone XR comes seventh with an average Antutu score of 336796. The list shows that A12 powered iPads are more powerful than A12 powered iPhone models.

The iPhones are followed by 2017 iPad Pro with the 12.9-inch model scoring 280049 and 10.5-inch model achieving 274418. Apple iPhone 8 Plus secured the last spot with an average score of 232630. This just shows that Apple A11 Bionic chip has still not lost its sheen in terms of performance. It could drop out from this list once Apple iPhone 11 benchmarks make their way.

