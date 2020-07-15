comscore A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online
A mysterious Xiaomi phone with 120W charger spotted online

A mysterious Xiaomi phone has made an appearance on China's 3C certification website. The handset is listed with 120W fast charging with a maximum output of 20V/ 6A. It will also offer support for 5

  Published: July 15, 2020 5:59 PM IST
A mysterious Xiaomi phone has made an appearance on China’s 3C certification website. The handset is listed with 120W fast charging with a maximum output of 20V/ 6A. It will also offer support for 5G. This Xiaomi phone has been spotted with model number M2007J1SC. This is the same number that was recently spotted on an MIIT certification listing. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor launched in India: Price, specifications, sale details

The name of this Xiaomi phone is currently unknown. But, rumors suggest that it could either be an upgraded version of Mi 10 Pro or a Mi Mix series device. Users are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. As the smartphone will come with 120W fast charging, it is likely to be a flagship Xiaomi phone. As of now, the Chinese company has not shared any information on it. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 33W fast charger, quad rear cameras goes on sale today: Price, Specifications

Besides, Xiaomi is all set to launch the much-awaited Redmi Note 9 phone in India. Earlier this year, the company only launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the country. The new budget phone will be unveiled at 12:00PM. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India launch will take place on July 20, and will go on sale via Amazon.in. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 India launch on July 20: Expected specifications and price

The smartphone is already available in other markets other than India. The “Notify Me” page of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is already live on the Amazon India website. To recall, the Redmi Note 9 was launched with a price label of $199, which is around Rs 14,900 in India. For the same price, Xiaomi is selling the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs $249 (approximately Rs 18,700). The Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts from Rs 13,999. So, the price of the new phone is expected to be a little lower in India.

  Published Date: July 15, 2020 5:59 PM IST

