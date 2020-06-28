comscore A Redmi Note 9 5G with Snapdragon 765G hinted | BGR India
A Redmi Note 9 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 765G SoC could launch soon

The Redmi Note 9 5G variant would be released in China first in the coming weeks.

  Published: June 28, 2020 3:52 PM IST
Redmi Note 9

The Redmi Note 9 mid-range phone series is available in many countries globally, except for the brand’s home country, China. This is not surprising, as most of the phones released in China these days are 5G phones. Now some reports point out that Redmi is preparing a 5G version of Note 9. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A will feature MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 5,000mAh battery and more

This possible Redmi Note 9 5G would be released in China first in the coming weeks. In addition, the alleged specifications of the device have been revealed on Weibo. The specs were released by the trusted Digital Chat Station leaker, though he didn’t specifically mention the device name in his post. However, a tweet from the other leakster, Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), says that these correspond to the Note 9 5G smartphone for China. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 will be available from June 30 with 5,020mAh battery, quad-camera, and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G alleged specifications

According to the leak, the phone will feature an IPS LCD screen of unknown size and with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, it will mount the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, as one of the significant changes. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge support. Finally, the device will have a quad-camera setup at the back, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A to reportedly launch in July: Check expected specifications

It seems that the two big improvements will be marked by its display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. And the Snapdragon 765G chipset, which will give it the compatibility with 5G networks. No information has been revealed about the release date of the Note 9 with 5G in China. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the phone launches during the upcoming month of July.

It remains to be seen if this alleged Redmi Note 9 5G smartphone clashes with other models of the brand due to its similarity in specifications with the Note 9S and the Note 9 Pro devices of the same series, that are available in the international markets.

