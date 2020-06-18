Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature 60Hz Full HD+ display

Samsung blew away the specification numbers game with the top-end variant of its Galaxy S20 series in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. And now there are leaks that teased the display specs of the upcoming Note 20 series of smartphones. In a previous leak it was suggested that there would be three different variants this time. And it seems like the base Note 20 variant will feature basic specs below those of a flagship. Also Read - Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5; alongside the Galaxy Fold 2

The Galaxy Note 20 would come apparently come with Full HD+ resolution and a conventional refresh rate of 60Hz. While the Note 20+ and Note 20 Ultra will be arriving with 120Hz LTPO displays that will offer Quad HD+ resolution. These were leaked by the reliable source on Twitter by the user Ice Universe. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have an 'Ultra' variant, but here's the catch

With the highest specifications in pretty much every area, including being the first phone with 16GB RAM, the phone was a beast in the game. This made many people wonder if we’d see another ‘Ultra’ by Samsung when the next flagship series came out. Now, ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch, an Ultra variant of the phone is finally in sight. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature 4,300mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

A recent certification from the Bluetooth SIG certification website reveals an Ultra varaint. However, this contradicts something we heard about the series in the past, that the Note 20 series will have just two models, unlike the S20 series which had three models.

A hint to the mystery comes in the form of the model number of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the listing. The SM-N986U model has also previously been associated with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus. This could mean that Samsung is simply removing the intermediate ‘Plus’ variant and instead of making just two phones in the series. These will be the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and a higher-end Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

If this is true, whether the new ‘Ultra’ model will be as heavily specced out as its S20 counterpart is debatable. Maybe Samsung decided after the S20 Ultra that maybe a phone that has the best specification-sheet and an equally big price tag is not the best idea. The only way to know for sure would be to wait out for the launch of the phones, which is expected to be in August. However, we might likely get to see some more leaks on the specifications of both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 models in the near future.

As far as what the specification the Bluetooth SIG certification reveals, it is not much. It only reveals that the phone will feature Bluetooth 5.0. Interestingly, it is not the latest Bluetooth version right now, but the same one used on the Galaxy S20 series phones.