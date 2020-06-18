comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature 60Hz Full HD+ display
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature 60Hz Full HD+ display
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature 60Hz Full HD+ display

News

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 details were leaked by the reliable source on Twitter by the user Ice Universe.

  • Updated: June 18, 2020 12:12 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ CAD Renders

Photo: Pigtou

Samsung blew away the specification numbers game with the top-end variant of its Galaxy S20 series in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. And now there are leaks that teased the display specs of the upcoming Note 20 series of smartphones. In a previous leak it was suggested that there would be three different variants this time. And it seems like the base Note 20 variant will feature basic specs below those of a flagship. Also Read - Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5; alongside the Galaxy Fold 2

The Galaxy Note 20 would come apparently come with Full HD+ resolution and a conventional refresh rate of 60Hz. While the Note 20+ and Note 20 Ultra will be arriving with 120Hz LTPO displays that will offer Quad HD+ resolution. These were leaked by the reliable source on Twitter by the user Ice Universe. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have an 'Ultra' variant, but here's the catch

With the highest specifications in pretty much every area, including being the first phone with 16GB RAM, the phone was a beast in the game. This made many people wonder if we’d see another ‘Ultra’ by Samsung when the next flagship series came out. Now, ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch, an Ultra variant of the phone is finally in sight. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could feature 4,300mAh battery, reveals 3C certification

A recent certification from the Bluetooth SIG certification website reveals an Ultra varaint. However, this contradicts something we heard about the series in the past, that the Note 20 series will have just two models, unlike the S20 series which had three models.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have an 'Ultra' variant, but here's the catch

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have an 'Ultra' variant, but here's the catch

A hint to the mystery comes in the form of the model number of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the listing. The SM-N986U model has also previously been associated with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus. This could mean that Samsung is simply removing the intermediate ‘Plus’ variant and instead of making just two phones in the series. These will be the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and a higher-end Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

If this is true, whether the new ‘Ultra’ model will be as heavily specced out as its S20 counterpart is debatable. Maybe Samsung decided after the S20 Ultra that maybe a phone that has the best specification-sheet and an equally big price tag is not the best idea. The only way to know for sure would be to wait out for the launch of the phones, which is expected to be in August. However, we might likely get to see some more leaks on the specifications of both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 models in the near future.

As far as what the specification the Bluetooth SIG certification reveals, it is not much. It only reveals that the phone will feature Bluetooth 5.0. Interestingly, it is not the latest Bluetooth version right now, but the same one used on the Galaxy S20 series phones.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 18, 2020 12:11 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 18, 2020 12:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google Chrome extensions discovered to be spyware
News
Google Chrome extensions discovered to be spyware
Twitter brings voice tweets to iOS in a limited roll out

News

Twitter brings voice tweets to iOS in a limited roll out

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Review

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

News

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

News

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

Most Popular

Oppo Enco W31 Review

Oppo Find X2 Pro Hands-on and First Impressions

ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review | BGR India

OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Huami Amazfit T-Rex Review

Google Chrome extensions discovered to be spyware

Twitter brings voice tweets to iOS in a limited roll out

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

Oppo bets on fast charging, zoom capabilities and 5G as it enters premium smartphone market

HikeLand makes virtual world real with its early preview

WhatsApp new features: Multi-device, self-destruct messages

What is Jio Platforms?

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature 60Hz Full HD+ display

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature 60Hz Full HD+ display
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon

News

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale at 12PM on Amazon

हिंदी समाचार

टिकटॉक जैसे 50 चीनी एप्स हैं देश की सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा: रिपोर्ट्स

BSNL यूजर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर, अब 50 रुपये टॉकटाइम तक का पा सकते हैं लोन

Flipkart Big Saving Days सेल 23 जून से : Xiaomi, oppo, vivo, iPhone के 8GB रैम फोन सस्ते में खरीदें

TCL आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगी QLED TV, यहां देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग, ये होंगी टीवी की खूबियां

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन आज सेल पर आएगा, बायर्स को मिलेगा 3000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Latest Videos

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series: Overview
Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, iPhone 12 leaks and more: Weekly News Roundup
Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

News

Google Chrome extensions discovered to be spyware
News
Google Chrome extensions discovered to be spyware
Twitter brings voice tweets to iOS in a limited roll out

News

Twitter brings voice tweets to iOS in a limited roll out
Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

News

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched
Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India

News

Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 Coming Soon to Amazon India
Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

News

Oppo Enco W31 true wireless headphones sale starts May 15

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers