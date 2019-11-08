comscore A third-party Android app is stealing money of users: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • A third-party Android app is stealing money of users: All you need to know
News

A third-party Android app is stealing money of users: All you need to know

News

A fresh report claims that there is a keyboard app, called Ai.type, that can steal your money. As per This app was downloaded over 40 million times.

  • Published: November 8, 2019 10:37 AM IST
Vivo U10 apps

Recently, it was reported that 42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected around 8 million Android users. The search giant has already removed most of these apps. However, there is still a third-party app that continues to pose a threat to millions of users. A fresh report claims that there is a keyboard app, called Ai.type, that can steal your money. As per Upstream Secure-D mobile security platform, this app was downloaded over 40 million times.

If users download this customizable on-screen keyboard app (or those who are still using the app), they will have to pay a higher price. The cited source says this app has been making millions of unauthorized purchases of premium digital content. Ai.type is basically a free keyboard app, which has been delivering invisible ads, generating fake traffic and subscribing users to premium services.

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

Also Read

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

“Ai.type contains software development kits (SDKs) with hardcoded links to ads and subscribes users to premium services without their consent. These SDKs navigate to the ads via a series of redirections and automatically perform clicks to trigger the subscriptions. This is committed in the background so that normal users will not realize it is taking place,” Dimitris Maniatis, head of Secure-D at Upstream, explained.

15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts

Also Read

15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts

The report also claims that security researchers at Upstream identified and blocked more than 14 million transaction requests from 110,000 devices. “If not blocked these transaction requests would have triggered the purchase of premium digital services, potentially costing users up to $18 million in unwanted charges,” the report stated. This suspicious activity has been reportedly recorded across 13 countries.

Interestingly, Google removed the Ai.type app from the Play Store in June this year, but it is still available via other Android marketplaces. The report says this third-party app is still on millions of Android devices. Android users are recommended to avoid downloading apps from any third-party sources. Additionally, if you find any suspicious app on your phone, you need to uninstall it as soon as possible. Besides, just yesterday, Google announced that it has teamed up with three security firms to identify harmful apps before they are on the Play Store. This move should help Google catch harmful apps before they hit the Play Store.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 8, 2019 10:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 11 stable update
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 11 stable update
Samsung Galaxy S11 base model likely to feature a 3,730mAh batteryst

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 base model likely to feature a 3,730mAh batteryst

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via open sale in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via open sale in India

WhatsApp Catalogs launched for small businesses in India

News

WhatsApp Catalogs launched for small businesses in India

Xiaomi Redmi K30 tipped to launch this year, Redmi K30 Pro next year

News

Xiaomi Redmi K30 tipped to launch this year, Redmi K30 Pro next year

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

A third-party Android app is stealing money of users: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 11 stable update

Samsung Galaxy S11 base model likely to feature a 3,730mAh batteryst

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via open sale in India

WhatsApp Catalogs launched for small businesses in India

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

Related Topics

Related Stories

A third-party Android app is stealing money of users: All you need to know

News

A third-party Android app is stealing money of users: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; features, and more

News

Xiaomi Mi Pay now on Google Play Store; features, and more
42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report

News

42 malicious apps on Google Play Store affected 8 million Android users: Report
WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while

News

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while
15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts

News

15 apps on Google Play Store found making Adware attempts

हिंदी समाचार

Android यूजर्स सावधान: यह ऐप आपको मिनटों में कर देगी कंगाल, अभी कर दें अनइंस्टॉल

Reliance JioFiber यूजर्स बिना केबल कनेक्शन के देख पाएंगे फ्री में 150 TV चैनल्स

Samsung Galaxy S11 स्मार्टफोन 3,730 mAh battery के साथ हुआ सर्टिफाइड

Xiaomi Redmi 8A स्मार्टफोन अब ओपन सेल पर मिलेगा

PUBG Mobile यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, Google Play Store दे रहा है 200 रुपये का कूपन

News

A third-party Android app is stealing money of users: All you need to know
News
A third-party Android app is stealing money of users: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 11 stable update

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A get MIUI 11 stable update
Samsung Galaxy S11 base model likely to feature a 3,730mAh batteryst

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 base model likely to feature a 3,730mAh batteryst
Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via open sale in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via open sale in India
WhatsApp Catalogs launched for small businesses in India

News

WhatsApp Catalogs launched for small businesses in India