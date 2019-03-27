comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how
News

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

News

The prank promises a user a "colorful" feed and in exchange ask users to change their Twitter birthdays.

  • Published: March 27, 2019 1:56 PM IST
Twitter logo

A viral prank is reportedly locking Twitter users out of their accounts. The prank promises a user a “colorful” feed and in exchange ask users to change their Twitter birthdays to the year 2007 to get the hidden color schemes in the app. By doing so, you will be then locked out of your own Twitter account. Still confused? If you have forgotten, Twitter requires every other person on the platform to be at least 13 years old.

If you calculate, currently, we are in 2019, and if you change your birth year to 2007, then that would make you 12. The micro-blogging site is itself warning users to not participate. “We’ve noticed a prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthday in their profile to 2007 to unlock new color schemes,” Twitter Support posted Tuesday afternoon. “Please don’t do this. You’ll get locked out for being under 13 years old,” Twitter said.

Furthermore, the company has also tweeted that “if your account was locked after changing your Twitter birthday to 2007, please follow the instructions that were sent after the change was made to your account.” You will get your twitter account back by just following a process. But, the process actually asks you to prove your actual age if you want to regain access to your account. Users can contact Twitter Support and “get their accounts back by uploading a copy of their government-issued ID,” The Verge reported.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (2019) with 12.5-inch screen, 8th-gen Intel core CPUs launched

The cited source also mentioned that if you change your birth date on Twitter to 2008, then you will be able to edit your tweets, which sounds good for some users. Besides, a Twitter user reported on the micro-blogging site that “So basically I fell for one of those ‘if you change your Twitter birthday to 2007, you get cool color schemes and themes’ tweets. Now I’m too young to be on the app and have to wait until I turn 13 before I can use my account.”

  • Published Date: March 27, 2019 1:56 PM IST

Editor's Pick

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how
News
A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how
Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

News

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

LG V30+ and LG G7 ThinQ get tempting discount on Flipkart: All you need to know

Deals

LG V30+ and LG G7 ThinQ get tempting discount on Flipkart: All you need to know

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live

6 Best Smartphone deals of the Day

Deals

6 Best Smartphone deals of the Day

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live

Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China

Facebook launches tools to boost election engagement

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

News

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how
Over 90% first-time voters expected to vote in upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Twitter India

News

Over 90% first-time voters expected to vote in upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Twitter India
Social media websites Facebook and Twitter to take down Lok Sabha election related content in 3 hours

News

Social media websites Facebook and Twitter to take down Lok Sabha election related content in 3 hours
New Zealand shooting: Facebook questioned for showing live video of mosque shooter

News

New Zealand shooting: Facebook questioned for showing live video of mosque shooter
Top Facebook executive Chris Cox and WhatsApp VP Chris Daniels quit

News

Top Facebook executive Chris Cox and WhatsApp VP Chris Daniels quit

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर डार्क मोड जल्द होगा पेश, एंड्रॉइड बीटा पर हुआ स्पॉट

रिलायंस जियो टेस्ट कर रहा है JioGigaFiber ट्रिपल प्ले प्लान, 100Mbps स्पीड के साथ मिलेगा 100GB डाटा

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता इन-डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन यहां से खरीदें

हुवावे ने लॉन्च की दो स्मार्टवॉच, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होंगे हुवावे के लेटेस्ट फ्लैगशिप P30 और P30 Pro, अमेजन पर लाइव हुआ 'Notify Me' पेज

News

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how
News
A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how
Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

News

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more
Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live
Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China

News

Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China
Facebook launches tools to boost election engagement

News

Facebook launches tools to boost election engagement