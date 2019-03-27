A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

A viral prank is reportedly locking Twitter users out of their accounts. The prank promises a user a “colorful” feed and in exchange ask users to change their Twitter birthdays to the year 2007 to get the hidden color schemes in the app. By doing so, you will be then locked out of your own Twitter account. Still confused? If you have forgotten, Twitter requires every other person on the platform to be at least 13 years old.

If you calculate, currently, we are in 2019, and if you change your birth year to 2007, then that would make you 12. The micro-blogging site is itself warning users to not participate. “We’ve noticed a prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthday in their profile to 2007 to unlock new color schemes,” Twitter Support posted Tuesday afternoon. “Please don’t do this. You’ll get locked out for being under 13 years old,” Twitter said.

If your account was locked after changing your Twitter birthday to 2007, please follow the instructions that were sent after the change was made to your account. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 26, 2019

Furthermore, the company has also tweeted that “if your account was locked after changing your Twitter birthday to 2007, please follow the instructions that were sent after the change was made to your account.” You will get your twitter account back by just following a process. But, the process actually asks you to prove your actual age if you want to regain access to your account. Users can contact Twitter Support and “get their accounts back by uploading a copy of their government-issued ID,” The Verge reported.

The cited source also mentioned that if you change your birth date on Twitter to 2008, then you will be able to edit your tweets, which sounds good for some users. Besides, a Twitter user reported on the micro-blogging site that “So basically I fell for one of those ‘if you change your Twitter birthday to 2007, you get cool color schemes and themes’ tweets. Now I’m too young to be on the app and have to wait until I turn 13 before I can use my account.”