A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

A man was reportedly arrested this past Sunday for showing up at Google‘s Mountain View headquarters and threatening violence. The media reports note that 33-year-old Kyle Long threatened violence after he believed that YouTube had deleted his account and the single video he had posted to it. However, it turns out that Kyle Long’s YouTube account was actually deleted by his wife. She allegedly told him that it could be Google’s doing fearing how he would react to the news. Furious Long drove all the way from Maine, more than 5,300 kilometers, to reach Google’s HQ and threaten the folks there.

The incident was first reported by BuzzFeed News and it noted that the first video by Long was some type of get-rich-quick guide. Kevin Long, father of Kyle, characterized that very first video as “rambling” and “bizarre”. The father also said that Kyle Long has a history of mental illness and run-ins with the police. According to the father, Long’s issues stem from a drunk driving accident in his teens that took the life of a close friend.

“He came up with this crazy idea to make everyone millionaires,” Kevin Long told BuzzFeed. “He had good intentions — he wanted to solve world hunger and this and that. It was bizarre and crazy, and it wasn’t going to happen.”

The incident is not the first time that a disgruntled YouTube users has showed up at Google’s headquarters. Last April, Nasim Aghdam, a 39-year-old San Diego resident, went to YouTube’s San Bruno headquarters and opened fire. Agdham claimed that the video sharing platform unfairly demonetized and censored her pro-vegan and animal rights videos. She injured three people before taking her own life.

The incident led to a drastic change in security at Silicon Valley companies, which have always been about inclusion from their inception. After the shooting incident, YouTube increased security at its offices worldwide but the relationship between the platform and creators continues to be a talking point. According to police report, Kyle Long did not bring any firearms with him to Google HQ but he did have three baseball bats in his car.