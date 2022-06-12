Aadhaar card holders will soon be able to get all the UIDAI-related services from the comfort of their homes. Normally, in order to update any critical details or to enroll for Aadhaar, you have to look for an Aadhaar center around your vicinity. Then you need to travel to these centers in order to get the basic requirements fulfilled. Now UIDAI is working on delivering these services to your doorstep. Also Read - How to download a Masked Aadhaar card to keep personal data safe

The UIDAI is training personnel to provide these services at home. UIDAI will be training postmen for this very purpose of delivering Aadhaar services to homes. Reports suggest that 48,000 postmen who are working for the India Post Payment Bank are being trained to take up this specific role. These postmen will get training to reach remote parts of the country to deliver services like linking Aadhaar to a mobile number, updating fundamental details, and even enrolling children into the Aadhaar database. Most likely, these services will be booked online or through telephony. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the same.

The newly trained personnel will be provided with some basic equipment in order to enrol or rectify entries in the UIDAI database. They will be provided a laptop and necessary hardware like a biometric scanner in order to provide essential Aadhaar services. UIDAI may also bring on board around 13,000 banking correspondents working with the Common Service Centre of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

There will also be Aadhaar Sewa Kendra centers in all 755 districts of the country. These centers will act as hubs for postment to collect and update data to the mainframe from the point of collection. This will provide quicker updates and enhance enrolment speeds. So far, there are only 88 UIDAI Sewa Kendra in 72 cities.

Currently, UIDAI offers some online services for card holders. For instance, you can download an e-Aadhaar from the UIDAI website. You can also generate a Virtual ID or VID in order to keep your personal Aadhaar data safe while issuing a token number called VID. You can also track your service requests after a visit to one of Aadhaar physical centers.