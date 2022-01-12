comscore Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address
Aadhaar Card name, address update: List of documents that can be used as Proof of Address

UIDAI mentions a total of 45 documents under the list of acceptable supporting POA (proof of address) documents containing Name and Address for verification. Here's the list.

aadhaar card

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides citizens the option to update or change their name, address, and date of birth online. While updating mobile number, email ID, photograph, or biometrics doesn’t require any document, changing the name, address, or date of birth needs a supporting valid document. Also Read - Over 40 crore Aadhaar-based banking transactions happening per month through AePS: UIDAI

UIDAI mentions a total of 45 documents under the list of acceptable supporting POA (proof of address) documents containing Name and Address for verification. Here’s the list-
1. Passport Also Read - Did you know you can send money using just an Aadhaar number? Check details

2. Bank Statement/ Passbook Also Read - Here's how to find Aadhaar card online if you have lost it

3. Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook

4. Ration Card

5. Voter ID

6. Driving License

7. Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU

8. Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months)

9. Water Bill (not older than 3 months)

10. Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months)

11. Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year)

12. Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months)

13. Insurance Policy

14. Signed Letter having Photo from Bank on letterhead

15. Signed Letter having Photo issued by registered

Company on letterhead

16. Signed Letter having Photo issued by Recognized

Educational Institution on letterhead or Photo ID having

address issued by Recognized Educational Institution

17. NREGS Job Card

18. Arms License

19. Pensioner Card

20. Freedom Fighter Card

21. Kissan Passbook

22.CGHS/ ECHS Card

23. Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

24. Certificate of Address issued by Village Panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

25. Income Tax Assessment Order

26. Vehicle Registration Certificate

27. Registered Sale/ Lease/ Rent Agreement

28. Address Card having Photo issued by Department of Posts

29. Caste and Domicile Certificate having Photo issued by State Govt

30. Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ UT Governments/Administrations

31. Gas Connection Bill (not older than 3 months)

32. Passport of Spouse

33. Passport of Parents (in case of Minor)

34. Allotment letter of accommodation issued by Central/State Govt. (not more than 3 years old)

35. Marriage Certificate issued by the Government, containing address

36. Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar card issued by Govt. of Rajasthan

37. Certificate from Superintendent/ Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/update

38. Certificate of Address having photo issued by Municipal Councillor on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

39. Identity Card issued by recognized educational institutions

40. SSLC book having photograph

41. School Identity card

42. School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing Name and Address

43. Extract of School Records containing Name, Address, and Photograph issued by Head of School

44. Certificate of Identity containing Name, Address, and Photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

45. Certificate of identity containing Name, DOB, and Photograph issued by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

In case you want to change your Aadhaar address online here is a simple guide that you can follow. However, those who don’t have any document proof can still change their Aadhaar address by taking the Aadhaar number of the person who will act as a verifier on their behalf.

  Published Date: January 12, 2022 7:46 PM IST

