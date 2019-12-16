Aadhaar, PAN card linking: Here s a step-by-step guide

The Income Tax Department has once again extended the deadline to link PAN card with Aadhaar till December 31. The earlier deadline was September 30. For those unaware, it is mandatory to link Aadhaar with PAN card. Failing to do so, your ITR will get rejected and the PAN card will become inoperative. To avoid such consequences, follow our step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar with PAN.

What all you need

For the linking process, you will need your Aadhaar card, which has the 12-digit number. You will also need your PAN card, which has the 10-digit alphanumeric number. Your mobile number also needs to be linked with Aadhaar, as an OTP will be sent for authentication. Once you have all this, you can go ahead with the linking.

Linking using SMS

You can either send an SMS to 567678 or 56161. It is worth mentioning that linking of the two will only be successful if both Aadhaar and PAN card are registered with the same name.

To link using SMS, type UIDPAN followed by your 12-digit Aadhaar number, and after a space type the 10-digit PAN number. Now send the text to 567678 or 56161. For example, UIDPAN 123456781234 ANWP1234AN, where 123456781234 is the Aadhaar number and ANWP1234AN is the PAN number.

Do note that this SMS has to be sent using your registered mobile number. Once the linking is successful, you will be notified about the same with an SMS.

Linking via Income Tax Department website

To begin with, you need to first register on the Income Tax e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in), in case you are not already registered. If you already have an account, sign in to the portal with your ID, password, and date of birth, a pop-up window will appear, assisting you with the process of linking your Aadhaar with PAN.

In case you don’t see the window, you can go to Profile Setting -> Link Aadhaar. Simply verify the details on the screen, fill in your Aadhaar number, and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ button. An OTP will be sent on your mobile number for authentication, and if your details match, the linking will be successfully done.