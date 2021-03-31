Today, March 31, 2021, is the last day to link PAN with Aadhaar number. If you fail to link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar card by the end of today, then your PAN will become invalid. Also Read - How to apply for Driving License, RC online without visiting RTO office: MoRTH makes 18 RTO services available online

While everyone is trying to meet the deadline and link their PAN with Aadhaar number, the Income Tax website goes down. The https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ website is not working and hence people are unable to go ahead with the PAN-Aadhaar linking process. Also Read - Aadhaar update gets easier! Now 20,000 CSCs will offer the service

After several unsuccessful attempts, people have taken to microblogging site Twitter to demand for deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking extension. Most tweets related to Aadhaar and PAN linking state that the Income Tax website is not loading or showing error. Also Read - UPI remained the most preferred mode of payment in terms of volume in 2019: Report

#PANcard#PANcard @IncomeTaxIndia as always your website is down. How are we supposed to updated pan and Adhar if website is down.?? pic.twitter.com/5IwtgOheOv — 🙏ROHAN 🙏 (@Rohan_Sonar07) March 31, 2021

Dear @IncomeTaxIndia, it is 31st march and last day to file ITR and link PAN and Aadhar. But the website is down. #PANcard #Aadhaar , pic.twitter.com/9eHVOJ0ran — Anji Reddy (@Anjireddy1ca) March 31, 2021

Most users have complained that they are unable to login and link PAN card with Aadhaar number.

So, what happens if you fail to link your PAN with your Aadhaar by March 31, 2021? Your PAN will become inoperative. In this case, you could also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.

The government of India recently passed the Finance Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha recently where it added a new section 234H under which a person shall be liable to pay a late fee of up to Rs 1,000 in case of non-linking of their PAN with Aadhaar.

The Finance Bill 2021 stated, “234H. Without prejudice to the provisions of this Act, where a person is required to intimate his Aadhaar number under sub-section (2) of section 139AA and such person fails to do so on or before such date, as may be prescribed, he shall be liable to such fee, as may be prescribed, not exceeding one thousand rupees, at the time of making intimation under sub-section (2) of section 139AA after the said date.”