Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till March 31, 2020; all you need to know

The earlier deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN was December 31, 2019, and it is now extended by three months.

  Published: December 31, 2019 10:06 AM IST
aadhaar card image

The Income Tax Department has once again extended the deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN. The previous deadline was September 30, 2019, which was extended until December 31, 2019. Now, the deadline is once again extended by three months up to March 31, 2020. Failing to do so, your ITR (income tax return) will get rejected and the PAN card will become inoperative.

Here, the term ‘inoperative’ could mean that an individual does not hold a PAN. This could also mean that the user may not be able to conduct financial transactions. The news of extension was tweeted by the I-T department. This will sure come as a relief for those who still haven’t completed the linking due to error in documents. If you haven’t linked your Aadhaar with PAN yet, follow our step-by-step guide.

Aadhaar-Pan linking: Prerequisites

For the linking process, you will need your Aadhaar card, which has the 12-digit number. You will also need your PAN card, which has the 10-digit alphanumeric number. Your mobile number also needs to be linked with Aadhaar, as an OTP will be sent for authentication. Once you have all this, you can go ahead with the linking.

Linking via Income Tax Department website

To begin with, you need to first register on the Income Tax e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in), in case you are not already registered. If you already have an account, sign in to the portal with your ID, password, and date of birth, a pop-up window will appear, assisting you with the process of linking your Aadhaar with PAN.

In case you don’t see the window, you can go to Profile Setting -> Link Aadhaar. Simply verify the details on the screen, fill in your Aadhaar number, and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ button. An OTP will be sent on your mobile number for authentication, and if your details match, the linking will be successfully done.

Linking using SMS

You can either send an SMS to 567678 or 56161. It is worth mentioning that linking of the two will only be successful if both Aadhaar and PAN card are registered with the same name.

To link using SMS, type UIDPAN followed by your 12-digit Aadhaar number, and after a space type the 10-digit PAN number. Now send the text to 567678 or 56161. For example, UIDPAN 123456781234 ANWP1234AN, where 123456781234 is the Aadhaar number and ANWP1234AN is the PAN number.

Do note that this SMS has to be sent using your registered mobile number. Once the linking is successful, you will be notified about the same with an SMS.

  Published Date: December 31, 2019 10:06 AM IST

