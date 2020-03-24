comscore Aadhaar linking, GST, more deadlines extended to June 30 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Aadhaar-PAN linking, GST, ITR filing deadlines extended to June 30: Nirmala Sitharaman
News

Aadhaar-PAN linking, GST, ITR filing deadlines extended to June 30: Nirmala Sitharaman

News

the deadline for linking your Aadhaar card and PAN card has now been extended till June 30 among several other new updates. Check them out below.

  • Published: March 24, 2020 3:54 PM IST
aadhaar resized stock image

The Union Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman recently addressed a press conference on various statutory and regulatory compliance factors. These pertain to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, that has recently taken a hit on India. The country has almost completely shut down many major cities and imposed a curfew on many states. The date for linking your Aadhaar and PAN cards has now been extended till June 30. The additional 10 percent payment has been waived off. Further, the Vivad se Vishwas Scheme has also been extended to the same date. The deadline of the Sabka Vishwas scheme has now also been extended till June 30, 2020.

Related Stories


“The lockdown has been done with the intention of flattening that curve of coronavirus’ spread. Therefore, I must appreciate you all for joining us today. We are close to coming up with an economic package, which will be announced soon,” said Sitharaman.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Apart from the deadline extension for Aadhaar-PAN linking, there were many more new updates. The minister also announced that debiting money from the ATMs of other banks will not incur any extra cost for the next three months. Further, the minimum balance charges of bank accounts have been waived off too. She also mentioned that people should go to banks only when absolutely necessary and avoid crowding to avoid spreading the Coronavirus.

Further, the IBC Section 7, 9 and 10 may be suspended for up to six months to stop companies from being forced to insolvency. Moreover, the existing threshold of Rs 1 lakh has now been increased to Rs 1 crore to protect MSMEs. For a director in any company, less than a minimum residency of 182 days will not be treated as a violation anymore. The last date of income tax returns will now also be extended to June 30. Interest rates for delayed payments have been cut down.

Instagram promotes social distancing with 'Stay Home' sticker: here is how you can get it

Also Read

Instagram promotes social distancing with 'Stay Home' sticker: here is how you can get it

Coronavirus update in India

The changes are heavily affected by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The disease so far has 3,78,414 cases globally and 511 cases in India. India’s death toll due to the disease recently came to 10 people.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2020 3:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus
News
WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

Redmi Smart TV Max with 98-inch 4K panel launched: Price, features

Smart TVs

Redmi Smart TV Max with 98-inch 4K panel launched: Price, features

PUBG turns three, announces free skins, plans for future maps and content

Gaming

PUBG turns three, announces free skins, plans for future maps and content

Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel and JBL speakers launching soon

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel and JBL speakers launching soon

Most Popular

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing

Xiaomi debuts two new ecosystem products

Redmi K30 Pro with 5G launched: Price, features

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus

News

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30
Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing

News

Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing
How to change Zoom background during video conferences

How To

How to change Zoom background during video conferences
Coronavirus: Telecom operators urge free access to critical sites

Telecom

Coronavirus: Telecom operators urge free access to critical sites

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi ने लॉन्च किया 'टेबल टेनिस' के साइज का टीवी, जानिए क्या है इसकी कीमत

Xiaomi ने अब तक किए Redmi K20 सीरीज के 5 मिलियन यूनिट सेल

Coronavirus को लेकर Instagram ने उठाया कदम, इस तरह से कर सकते हैं लोगों को जागरूक

Samsung Galaxy M51 की तस्वीर हुई लीक, जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं इसके फीचर

Redmi K30 Pro स्मार्टफोन कई सारे फीचर्स के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

News

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus
News
WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30
Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing

News

Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing
Xiaomi debuts two new ecosystem products

News

Xiaomi debuts two new ecosystem products
Redmi K30 Pro with 5G launched: Price, features

News

Redmi K30 Pro with 5G launched: Price, features