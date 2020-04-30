comscore Aadhaar update gets easier! Now 20,000 CSCs will offer the service
News

Aadhaar update gets easier! Now 20,000 CSCs will offer the service

News

UIDAI has allowed the Common Service Centres (CSCs) to start the Aadhaar updation facility at 20,000 centres that operate as Banking Correspondents (BCs).

  Published: April 30, 2020 6:21 PM IST
aadhaar card image

In a major relief to rural population, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed the Common Service Centre, an SPV (special purpose vehicle) under the Ministry of IT and Electronics, to start the Aadhaar updation facility at 20,000 centres that operate as Banking Correspondents (BCs). Also Read - Aadhaar-PAN linking, GST, ITR filing deadlines extended to June 30: Nirmala Sitharaman

“To make Aadhaar updation easier, the UIDAI has permitted CSCs that are designated as BCs to offer Aadhaar update services. Around 20,000 such CSCs will now be able to offer the service,” said Union Telecom, MEITY and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Also Read - How to link Aadhaar with PAN online or via SMS as government extends deadline to September 30

“I would like the CSC’s village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) to start the Aadhaar work as per the UIDAI instructions. This facility will help a large number of rural people to get Aadhaar services closer to their homes,” Prasad added. Also Read - How to link Aadhaar with your mobile number using IVR

The UIDAI has set the June deadline for start of work after CSCs with banking facilities upgrade their infrastructure and get other necessary approvals. Dinesh Tyagi, CEO of the Common Service Centre, has asked all BCs to finish technical and other upgradation work, which the UIDAI had asked for, to start Aadhaar updation the earliest.

As per the Supreme Court order, the Aadhaar work through CSCs was discontinued in December 2018. Since then there has been a demand from the VLEs, running over 3.5 lakh CSCs, to start the Aadhaar enrolment work as they had invested in the kits and had trained manpower. The CSCs had generated 20 crore cards, before it was discontinued.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, the date for linking your Aadhaar and PAN cards has now been extended till June 30, 2020. The additional 10 percent payment has also been waived off. For the linking process, you will need your card’s 12-digit number. You will also need your PAN card, which has the 10-digit alphanumeric number. Your mobile number also needs to be linked with Aadhaar, as an OTP will be sent for authentication.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 6:21 PM IST

