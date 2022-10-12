comscore Got Aadhaar 10 years back? Here’s what you need to do
Aadhaar update: UIDAI urges citizens to update documents for numbers issued 10 years back

UIDAI has urged citizens who were issued Aadhaar numbers 10 years back to update all their documents. Check what else the organisation said.

  • UIDAI has issued a circular wherein it is asking users to update their Aadhaar documents.
  • UIDAI has said that only Aadhaar numbers issued 10 years ago need to be update.
  • Citizens can update their Aadhaar documents online or at their nearby enrollment centre.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is urging citizens who were issued their Aadhaar numbers 10 years back to update their Aadhaar documents at the earliest. “Such persons who had made their Aadhaar ’10’ years ago and have never updated in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are requested to update the document,” UIDAI wrote in a release. Also Read - Government to use face authentication using phones for Aadhaar-based services

While UIDAI did not mention if updating documents pertaining to Aadhaar is mandatory, it did say that it has “provided document update facility to Aadhaar number holders in this regard with prescribed fee, by which aadhaar number holder can update personal identity proof (POI) and proof of address (POA) documents in Aadhaar data.” Also Read - How to check your bank balance using Aadhaar card: A step-by-step guide

The facility can be accessed online via UIDAI’s My A adhaar Portal (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/). Alternatively, Aadhaar holders can also visit any nearby enrolment centre to update their documents. Also Read - UIDAI Bug Bounty program: Top 20 hackers to dig up bugs in Aadhaar databases

In its release, UIDAI noted that in the past 10 years Aadhaar number has emerged as proof of identity of the individual. It is also being used to avail various government schemes and services. “To avail these schemes and services, the general public has to keep the Aadhaar data updated with the latest personal details so that Aadhaar authentication/authentication is done. Do not be inconvenienced in verification,” UIDAI said. However, it did not mention if not updating Aadhaar documents would have any consequences.

Meanwhile, if you do have an Aadhaar number that is 10 years old, here is how you can update your your Aadhaar address online:

How to update Aadhaar address online

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website.

Step 2: Click on MY Aadhaar option on the homepage.

Step 3: Now click on ‘Update Aadhar card online’.

Step 4: Here, click on the ‘Update Address in your Aadhaar’ option.

Step 5: In the login page that appears next, type your Aadhaar number and enter the Captcha code.

Step 6: Now enter the OTP that will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 7: In the dashboard that you see, click on the ‘Update Aadhaar Online’ option.

Step 7: Select Address in the Aadhaar data field that you want to update and then click on the Proceed option.

Step 8: Now, you will be asked to upload a proof of address. Upload the document and then click on ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar’ option.

Step 9: Now you will be redirected to the payment portal wherein you need to pay a processing fee to update the required document.

Step 10: Once your payment is successful, you will get an updated request number (URN) which you can use to track the status of your request.

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 3:01 PM IST
