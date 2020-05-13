comscore Aarogya Setu app crosses 10 crore registered users in just 41 days
  • Home
  • News
  • Aarogya Setu app crosses 10 crore registered users in just 41 days
News

Aarogya Setu app crosses 10 crore registered users in just 41 days

News

Aarogya Setu app had reached the milestone of 50 million users In just 13 days and 11 million of those users joined the platform in a single day.

  • Published: May 13, 2020 12:48 PM IST
Aarogya Setu app

The corona contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, by the Government of India has crossed 100 million (10 crore) registered users, tweeted Amitabh Kant, CEO,Niti Aayog on Wednesday. The Aarogya Setu app was launched on April 2, and in just 41 days the 10 crore registered user landmark has been achieved. Also Read - Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flying and boarding trains for travelers

The Aarogya Setu app reached the milestone of 50 million users In just 13 days and 11 million of those users joined the platform in a single day. After social distancing, the idea of contact tracing was widely seen as the second line of defense against COVID-19. The app was introduced to simply find infected people and then finding whoever came in contact with the infected people. It has been used for decades to control the spread of infectious diseases. Singapore has already effectively used contact tracing to limit the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Aarogya Setu app may launch on Reliance Jio Phone, currently under testing: Report

With the Aarogya Setu app, the government of India is trying something similar but the app has been dubbed as privacy disaster by experts. The app faced the ire of the people for being lax in terms of the privacy security. But later the app developers addressed some of the major security concerns that were pointed out.

Now Aarogya Setu app will reportedly get mandatory for trailers. Using this app, people will be tested for their health condition for coronavirus before boarding the train. This declaration has been made by respective Ministries earlier this week. Using the Aarogya Setu app will ensure the airline authorities can check if the person boarding the train or taking the flight is not high risk for other travelers.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

As reported in the past, this app uses Bluetooth and location data to create a social graph. This will ensure that the government can track all the people who came in contact with a patient. The app asks users to invite their friends and family to install the app.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 13, 2020 12:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Zoom rival video chat platform 'VooV Meeting' launched
News
Zoom rival video chat platform 'VooV Meeting' launched
Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched

News

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched

Xiaomi Redmi 10X specifications surface on Google Play Console

News

Xiaomi Redmi 10X specifications surface on Google Play Console

Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users

News

Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users

Firefox Private Relay will generate one-click aliases for forms

News

Firefox Private Relay will generate one-click aliases for forms

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Huawei Freebuds 3 launched with noise cancellation in India

Zoom rival video chat platform 'VooV Meeting' launched

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched

Xiaomi Redmi 10X specifications surface on Google Play Console

Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Aarogya Setu app crosses 10 crore registered users in just 41 days

News

Aarogya Setu app crosses 10 crore registered users in just 41 days
Should you buy Redmi Note 9 Pro during the sale today

News

Should you buy Redmi Note 9 Pro during the sale today
Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir

Telecom

Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir
Aarogya Setu mandatory for flying and boarding trains for travelers

News

Aarogya Setu mandatory for flying and boarding trains for travelers
Huawei Y9s launched in India: All you need to know

News

Huawei Y9s launched in India: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

Realme गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन के साथ 25 मई को 7 दूसरे प्रोडक्ट भी करेगा लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile Lite में आया Payload Mode अपडेट, मिलेंगे टैंक और हेलीकॉप्टर

कोरोनावायरस : Micromax और टी-वर्क्स मिलकर तैयार करेंगे वेंटिलेटर

Tata Sky Binge+ अब 3,999 रुपये में उपलब्ध, Amazon prime और Binge का सब्सक्रिप्शन मिल रहा है फ्री

Redmi जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है तीन पीसी और एक स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

News

Huawei Freebuds 3 launched with noise cancellation in India
News
Huawei Freebuds 3 launched with noise cancellation in India
Zoom rival video chat platform 'VooV Meeting' launched

News

Zoom rival video chat platform 'VooV Meeting' launched
Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched

News

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched
Xiaomi Redmi 10X specifications surface on Google Play Console

News

Xiaomi Redmi 10X specifications surface on Google Play Console
Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users

News

Google Chrome creates a tool to recommend videos to users