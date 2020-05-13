Aarogya Setu app crosses 10 crore registered users in just 41 days

The corona contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, by the Government of India has crossed 100 million (10 crore) registered users, tweeted Amitabh Kant, CEO,Niti Aayog on Wednesday. The Aarogya Setu app was launched on April 2, and in just 41 days the 10 crore registered user landmark has been achieved. Also Read - Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flying and boarding trains for travelers

The Aarogya Setu app reached the milestone of 50 million users In just 13 days and 11 million of those users joined the platform in a single day. After social distancing, the idea of contact tracing was widely seen as the second line of defense against COVID-19. The app was introduced to simply find infected people and then finding whoever came in contact with the infected people. It has been used for decades to control the spread of infectious diseases. Singapore has already effectively used contact tracing to limit the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Aarogya Setu app may launch on Reliance Jio Phone, currently under testing: Report

With the Aarogya Setu app, the government of India is trying something similar but the app has been dubbed as privacy disaster by experts. The app faced the ire of the people for being lax in terms of the privacy security. But later the app developers addressed some of the major security concerns that were pointed out.

Now Aarogya Setu app will reportedly get mandatory for trailers. Using this app, people will be tested for their health condition for coronavirus before boarding the train. This declaration has been made by respective Ministries earlier this week. Using the Aarogya Setu app will ensure the airline authorities can check if the person boarding the train or taking the flight is not high risk for other travelers.

As reported in the past, this app uses Bluetooth and location data to create a social graph. This will ensure that the government can track all the people who came in contact with a patient. The app asks users to invite their friends and family to install the app.