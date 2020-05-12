Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flying and boarding trains for travelers

Planning to travel by train or flight in India over the next few months? Multiple news reports say downloading the Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory. Using this app, people will be tested for their health condition for coronavirus before boarding the train. This declaration has been made by respective Ministries earlier this week. Using the Aarogya Setu app will ensure the airline authorities can check if the person boarding the train or taking the flight is not high risk for other travelers. Also Read - Aarogya Setu app may launch on Reliance Jio Phone, currently under testing: Report

It’s interesting the government feels without the app people will be unable to report their condition. But making it mandatory for traveling purpose sounds like an overreach. The government promoted contact tracing app has been downloaded by more than 95 million users since its debut in April and now it’ll be soon rolling out to feature phone users via IVRS and JioPhone users in the country as well. Also Read - Jio Phone यूजर्स को जल्द मिलेगी आरोग्य सेतू (Aarogya Setu) एप

The app has been developed by a group of volunteers for the Indian government and it has become a hot topic in the privacy world. Especially, after many security experts suggested the app doesn’t offer protection to users and their data, which could end up being used for surveillance. Also Read - Aarogya Setu app may soon come pre-installed in new smartphones in India

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

As reported in the past, this app uses Bluetooth and location data to create a social graph. This will ensure that the government can track all the people who came in contact with a patient. The app asks users to invite their friends and family to install the app. This is because the app will only work if enough number of users install the app to help create the social graph. It will also send instructions on how to self-isolate and what steps to take in case someone develops the symptoms.