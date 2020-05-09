The government of India seems to be working on bringing its contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu to more devices. According to a recent report, the company is currently testing a version of the app for Jio Phone devices. This will ensure that a far greater number of users can install and use the app. The government plans to roll out this version of the Aarogya Setu app “within days”. For some context, this contact tracing app is aimed at fighting the global pandemic, coronavirus. The report outlined that about 83 million users have downloaded the app on their Android and iOS devices. Let’s check out the details regarding the Aarogya Setu app for Reliance Jio Phone here. Also Read - Reliance Jio working with NPCI to bring UPI apps to Jio Phone: Report

Aarogya Setu coming to Reliance Jio Phone; details

As per The Economic Times, the launch of the app on Jio Phone will increase the reach of the app. This version will ensure that 400 million additional users can install the app. The app uses Bluetooth and GPS to warn people if they have crossed paths with a coronavirus positive patient. We are not sure about the official launch date for the Aarogya Setu on Jio Phone devices. However, a senior government official revealed that the launch could happen "within a week".It is worth noting that the government has not revealed any information in any official capacity. In addition, Reliance Jio and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have not released any statement regarding the information.

The app will likely help the government keep track of new infections with early detection, testing, and isolation. It will also allow the health care system to stop the spread of the pandemic in an effective manner. In addition to India, multiple countries have rolled out their official contract tracing apps to combat coronavirus.

Similar to other third-party apps, Reliance Jio will likely launch the upcoming app on its JioStore. This new information regarding the Jio Phone version for Aarogya Setu comes hours after information on upcoming UPI apps. The company is also working with NPCI to launch UPI apps including Google Pay, PhonePe, and more on Jio Phone.