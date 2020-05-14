Aarogya Setu contact tracing app launched on JioPhone

JioPhone users can now download Aarogya Setu app on their devices. The 4G-enabled feature phones offers Bluetooth and location support, which is essential for the contact tracing to function. According to Reuters report, the app has been rolled out for 5 million JioPhone users in the country. JioPhone was launched by Reliance Jio few years back, and it runs on KaiOS which also supports WhatsApp, YouTube and Hotstar Also Read - Aarogya Setu app crosses 10 crore registered users in just 41 days

This development comes 24 hours after the corona contact tracing app had crossed 100 million (10 crore) registered users. This was tweeted by Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog. The Aarogya Setu app was launched on April 2, and in just 41 days the app has managed to get 10 crore users on board. The features of the contact tracing app are also available through IVRS for feature phone users. Also Read - Aarogya Setu app mandatory for flying and boarding trains for travelers

Aarogya Setu was introduced to simply find infected people and then finding whoever came in contact with the infected people. It has been used for decades to control the spread of infectious diseases. Singapore has already effectively used contact tracing to limit the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Contact tracing: Here is what the latest buzz word means in the fight against COVID-19

It has also faced the ire of the people for being lax in terms of the privacy security. But later the app developers addressed some of the major security concerns that were pointed out. But more importantly, the Aarogya Setu app is now being made mandatory for those boarding trains. Using this app, people will be tested for their health condition for coronavirus before starting their journey.

As reported in the past, Aarogya Setu uses Bluetooth and location data to create a social graph. This will ensure that the government can track all the people who came in contact with a patient. The app asks users to invite their friends and family to install the app.