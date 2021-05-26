Aarogya Setu, which is India’s Coronavirus tracking app, has received a new feature, which will display people’s vaccination status in India. People, who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination will see a blue tick on their Aarogya Setu profile. Also Read - 5 apps helping people get through the COVID-19 second wave: Twitter, CoWIN, Aarogya Setu

Along with the blue ticks, the app’s status will read ‘You are vaccinated’ in place of your health status that’s displayed on the home page. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - How to use find COVID-19 vaccine slot using Paytm app

Aarogya Setu will get blue ticks if you are vaccinated

As revealed via a post by Aarogya Setu‘s Twitter handle, you will be able to update your vaccination status and if you have got fully vaccinated, you will be eligible to get two blue ticks and the Blue Shield. Also Read - How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate

You can do so by heading to the Aarogya Setu app, tapping on the ‘Update your vaccination status’ option, entering your mobile number (which is registered with the Aarogya Setu app) and the OTP, selecting the beneficiary, and the status will get updated.

This will result in two blue ticks on the app’s logo and the blue-coloured health status, which will remind you that you are vaccinated. The new feature will allow the government authorities to distinguish between people who have got vaccinated and the ones who haven’t. There are chances that the blue tick system might introduce information that will prove helpful for vaccinated people.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination on Aarogya Setu?

For those who don’t know, Aarogya Setu has integrated the CoWIN section that allows people to register and book a slot for the COVID-19 vaccine. You can do so by following these simple steps:

– Head to the Aarogya Setu app on Android or iOS.

– Select the CoWIN option.

– Go for the Vaccination (Login/Register) option. Log in or register by entering your phone number and then the OTP, which you will receive.

– Following this, either enter the PIN code or the district and select any of the provided vaccination centres.

– Now, if the slots are available, select the date and time, enter the CAPTCHA provided, confirm, and your slot will be booked.