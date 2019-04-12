Acer announces Predator Helios 700, Nitro 7 gaming laptop, ConceptD desktop, Spin 3 laptop and other devices

Acer announced a bunch of new consumer laptops, business laptops and gaming laptops at its next@Acer event held in New York. At its Global Press Conference, Acer unveiled its vision for next generation gaming laptops and a full product portfolio aimed directly at creators. The announcements come amidst a report from IDC which stated that the traditional PC market declined by 3 percent during the first quarter of 2019. Acer, according to IDC, is now the fifth largest PC brand with a market share of around 6.1 percent. Here is a look at top announcements from Acer, which the company believes will help challenge Apple, Dell, Lenovo and HP in the PC market.

Acer Predator Helios 700

The biggest announcement from Acer at New York was the Predator Helios 700, a gaming laptop that aims to compete with Alienware Area 51m with its desktop grade performance. The Helios 700 features what the company calls HyperDrift forward-sliding keyboard allowing for maximized airflow and better cooling of the system. The gaming laptop features a 17-inch display with 144Hz panel and is powered by Intel’s 9th generation Core i9 processor. It uses NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or 2070 GPU, up to 64GB DDR4 memory and supports next generation wireless connectivity. The Helios 700 is priced at $2699.99 and will be available this month.

Acer Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 Gaming Laptops

While the Predator Helios 700 sits at the higher end of price spectrum, Acer has also updated the more affordable Nitro range. The company introduced the Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 gaming laptops with sleek all metal unibody design. Both laptops use 9th generation Intel Core processors along with latest NVIDIA graphics and also support displays with faster 144Hz refresh rate. The Nitro 7 has a 15.6-inch display while the Nitro 5 comes with either 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch display. The Nitro 7 will be available starting $999.99 while the Nitro 5 starts at $799.99.

Acer Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktop

At its next@Acer event, the Taiwanese company launched Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktop featuring Intel’s 9th generation Core i9-9900K processor with Z390 chipset and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. In order to maximize performance, Acer has equipped the Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktop with an all-in-one CPU liquid cooler. Alongside the desktop, Acer unveiled a new 43-inch Predator monitor that features 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 1000 certification.

Acer TravelMate P6 Series

Acer also launched TravelMate P6 Series Notebook aimed at business users. The Travel P6 features thin design measuring 16.6mm thick and will start at 1.1Kg in terms of weight. These business oriented notebooks offer up to 20 hours of battery life along with NFC and LTE connectivity option. They run Windows 10 Pro and can be configured with up to 8th Intel Core i7 processor, up to 24GB DDR4 memory, NVIDIA GeForce MX250 and up to 1TB of Gen 3 x4 PCIe SSD using NVMe technology. They also meet MIL-STD 810G military standards and offer biometric fingerprint recognition along with Windows Hello IR camera for facial recognition.

Acer ConceptD aimed at creators

Acer also introduced a new brand of desktops, notebooks, monitors and Windows Mixed Reality headsets as part of ConceptD. Acer says ConceptD will offer timeless design language, silenced processing and extremely color accurate displays. It also unveiled ConceptD 900 high-performance desktop that looks like an air purifier with dual Intel Xeon Gold 6148 processor with 40 cores and 80 threads and NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 GPU.

Acer Spin 3 Convertible Series

For the consumers, Acer is introducting refreshed models of its Spin 3 Convertible Series. The new Spin 3 models are powered by up to an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, an optional NVIDIA GeForce MX230 GPU, up to a 512GB PCIe SSD and up to 1TB HDD storage. The Spin 3 features 14-inch Full display in a 13-inch form factor and support Acer Active Pen. It is priced at $499.99 and will be available from June.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Always Connected PC First Look

Acer Aspire Series gets refreshed

Acer also refreshed the Aspire Series with new and faster processors and improved displays. The Aspire 7 features an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD in RAID 0 for productivity and 2TB HDD storage. The Aspire 5 also has an 8th generation Core i7 processor with GeForce MX250 graphics or second generation AMD Ryzen mobile processor with Radeon Vega graphics. The Aspire 3 can also be configured with either Intel processor with NVIDIA GPU or AMD Ryzen platform with Radeon Graphics.

Acer Chromebook 715 and Chromebook 714

Acer also announced Chromebook 715 and Chromebook 714 aimed at educators and professionals. Both the new Chromebooks feature 8th generation Intel Core processors and backlit keyboard. The Chromebook 715 is the first from Acer to feature a dedicated numeric keypad. They also come with Dual USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports allow convenient charging and data transfers, and USB Type C docks transforms them into workstations. The Chromebook 715 is priced starting at $499 while the Chromebook 714 also starts at $499.