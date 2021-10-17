Acer data breach: More than 50GB data of personal data leaked, know details

Hackers stole 60 GB of data earlier this week by attacking the Indian servers of laptop maker company Acer. As per Data Breaches, a hacker group named Desorden has claimed that they stole 60 GB of data from Acer’s Indian servers by breaking into them. The hackers claim that the data they stole includes customer and corporate business data. Also Read - Best laptops to buy under Rs 35,000 in October 2021: Asus VivoBook 15, Avita PURA, more

The hacker group has also posted a video on the hacker’s forum as evidence of this data leak. This data leak includes data of 10,000 customers, data from 3,000 distributors, and retailers. Also Read - Windows 11: List of eligible laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, more

Acer data leak

It is not the first time that Acer has fallen victim to hacking. Earlier in March this year, the tech giant was attacked through REvil ransomware. The hackers demanded $50 million in ransom to recover the stolen data. However, Acer has not yet confirmed whether the ransom money was paid to the hacker. Also Read - Acer Aspire Vero laptop is made of recycled plastic, runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box

A spokesman for Taiwanese company Acer has confirmed this cyber-attack to ZDNet. The company claims to detect this single attack through its security system. The tech giant says that they have witnessed this attack from their local after-sale service system in India. After this, the company did a full scan of the entire system and activated security protocols.

“As part of our security threat evaluations and system checks, we have recently detected an isolated attack in early October 2021 on our local after-sales service system in India. While there was no financial information of Indian customers compromised, we are actively reaching out to potentially affected customers,” Acer said in a statement.

The company has said that the users who have been affected by this hacking are informed about it. The company also said that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team informed them about the attack.

The company further revealed that there is no heavy impact on its operations. “This incident has no material impact on our operations and business continuity. Acer is also devoting additional resources to strengthen further the security infrastructure in India with the help of cyber security experts and authorities.”