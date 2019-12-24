Acer launches eStore in India to boost sales online

Taiwanese electronics major Acer on Tuesday announced the launch of its online store ‘eStore’ to strengthen its e-commerce platform in India. “We witnessed that a lot of consumers these days are going online and there is strong potential in the online space, hence we decided to offer our customers a digital shopping experience. This is the first time our fans can access and order all our latest products at their fingertips any time and have them shipped directly to their home,” Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said in a statement.

The eStore will feature and sell all the latest range of products ranging from laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors and other accessories which are retailed at their brick-and-mortar stores. The online store will also offers product specifications which help consumers get a better understanding on the products before making a buying decision.

According to the company, the eStore is primarily an attempt by the firm to satisfy the curiosity of discerning consumers, while also providing them access to an extended range of products and attractive offers. Additionally, the company is also providing deals and special inaugural offers for a limited time only such as 3-year warranty offer with accidental damage products for every purchase made on the e-store. Also, customers can avail discounts upto 55 per cent for select Acer products.

Last week, the company launched Acer ConceptD series for both consumer and commercial use in India. The new ConceptD brand is a collection of high-end desktops, notebooks and monitors optimised for today’s professional creators such as graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects and developers.

With a starting price of Rs 99,999, the ConceptD 500 will be available from January 2020, Acer said, adding that the ConceptD CP3 monitor for creators would also be available from next month. The ConceptD 9 laptop will be available from next month at a starting price of Rs 3,59,999. The ConceptD Pro line-up features four laptops, nearly all of which are part of NVIDIA’s RTX Studio certification programme and target different needs and price points.

Coming to the ConceptD 7 series, it’ll be made available through Acer’s E-Store and Acer Malls from January, 2020. The company has also noted that the ConceptD 3 Pro, ConceptD 5 Pro, ConceptD 7 Pro and ConceptD 9 Pro will be made available on demand only.

Written with inputs from IANS