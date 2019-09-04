Ahead of IFA 2019, Acer has launched a new ‘Chromebook 314’ for students and small business owners. The new Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-1H/1HT) offers 14-inch display and will be available with up to a full-HD (1920 x 1080 resolution) IPS display. It will be available in both touch and non-touch models. The company claims that the notebook flaunts a new design with thin bezels surrounding the large displays.

“Acer Chromebooks support multiple user sign-on to keep data safe. Family members can share the system and log onto their unique accounts to ensure their projects. Gmail accounts and information are kept away from prying eyes, even if the Chromebook is damaged or stolen,” said Acer in a press statement.

Pricing and Availability

The new Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-1H/1HT) will be available in India from December 2019, starting at Rs 42,000. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

Acer Chromebook 314 features

The Chromebook 314 comes with a 14-inch touch and non-touch displays with resolution up to a full-HD (1920 x 1080 resolution) IPS display. These will offer latest dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 or quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 processors, and can be configured with up to 128GB eMMC storage and up to8 GB dual-channel SDRAM.

The new Acer Chromebook 314 includes two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports – one on each side. These ports can also be used to charge the device as well as data transfer and connectivity. In addition, the notebook also offers two USB 3.1 ports and a MicroSD card reader. Other connectivity options include Intel Gigabit Wi-Fi and a 802.11ac wireless antenna with 2×2 MU-MIMO for wireless connection and Bluetooth 5.0. Acer promises up to 12.5 hours of battery life.