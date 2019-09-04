comscore Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price
  • Home
  • News
  • Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features
News

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

News

The Chromebook 314 comes with a 14-inch touch and non-touch displays with resolution up to a full-HD (1920 x 1080 resolution) IPS display. These will offer latest dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 or quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 processors.

  • Published: September 4, 2019 5:59 PM IST
Acer_Chromebook_314-india

Ahead of IFA 2019, Acer has launched a new ‘Chromebook 314’ for students and small business owners. The new Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-1H/1HT) offers 14-inch display and will be available with up to a full-HD (1920 x 1080 resolution) IPS display. It will be available in both touch and non-touch models. The company claims that the notebook flaunts a new design with thin bezels surrounding the large displays.

“Acer Chromebooks support multiple user sign-on to keep data safe. Family members can share the system and log onto their unique accounts to ensure their projects. Gmail accounts and information are kept away from prying eyes, even if the Chromebook is damaged or stolen,” said Acer in a press statement.

Best gaming laptops available in India under Rs 50,000

Also Read

Best gaming laptops available in India under Rs 50,000

Pricing and Availability

The new Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-1H/1HT) will be available in India from December 2019, starting at Rs 42,000. Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

Acer Chromebook 314 features

The Chromebook 314 comes with a 14-inch touch and non-touch displays with resolution up to a full-HD (1920 x 1080 resolution) IPS display. These will offer latest dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 or quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 processors, and can be configured with up to 128GB eMMC storage and up to8 GB dual-channel SDRAM.

Sony Xperia Compact teased ahead of IFA 2019 launch on September 5

Also Read

Sony Xperia Compact teased ahead of IFA 2019 launch on September 5

The new Acer Chromebook 314 includes two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports – one on each side. These ports can also be used to charge the device as well as data transfer and connectivity. In addition, the notebook also offers two USB 3.1 ports and a MicroSD card reader. Other connectivity options include Intel Gigabit Wi-Fi and a 802.11ac wireless antenna with 2×2 MU-MIMO for wireless connection and Bluetooth 5.0. Acer promises up to 12.5 hours of battery life.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 4, 2019 5:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
News
Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
Gears 5 Review

Gaming

Gears 5 Review

Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Asus 5Z to get Rs 5,000 discount

Deals

Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Asus 5Z to get Rs 5,000 discount

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed

News

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

News

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

Most Popular

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

Apple iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display may launch in 2020

Samsung unveils Exynos 980 mobile processor with integrated 5G modem

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019

News

Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

News

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features
Sony Xperia Compact teased ahead of IFA 2019 launch

News

Sony Xperia Compact teased ahead of IFA 2019 launch
Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 5.2 India launch expected on September 11

News

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 5.2 India launch expected on September 11
LG set to release its 88-inch 8K OLED TV in global markets in September

News

LG set to release its 88-inch 8K OLED TV in global markets in September

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Blue Fest : कल से शुरू होगी सैमसंग ब्लू फेस्ट, मिलेंगे ये धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Gionee ने भारत में F9 Plus स्मार्टफोन को 7,690 रुपये कीमत में लॉन्च किया, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, इन Vivo स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Realme 5 Pro की आज शाम 4 बजे एक बार फिर होगी फ्लैश सेल, इन ऑफर्स के साथ होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

Chandrayaan 2 चांद के और करीब पहुंचा, सफलतापूर्वक पूरा हुआ दूसरा चरण


News

Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
News
Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed

News

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed
Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

News

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features
Apple iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display may launch in 2020

News

Apple iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display may launch in 2020
Samsung unveils Exynos 980 mobile processor with integrated 5G modem

News

Samsung unveils Exynos 980 mobile processor with integrated 5G modem