comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • ACT Fibernet brings extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix Entertainment broadband plans
News

ACT Fibernet brings extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix Entertainment broadband plans

News

ACT also offers standard Fibernet broadband plans which do not get the extra data benefits, but these Netflix Entertainment broadband plans from ACT Fibernet ship with extra data benefit compared to the standard broadband plans. These plans have been made available in select cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai among others.

  • Published: May 27, 2019 12:03 PM IST
ACT Fibernet now launched in Lucknow

Image credit: ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet has reportedly announced extra data benefits for its subscribers of Netflix Entertainment broadband plans. The popular Internet Service Provider (ISP) will now offer extra data up to 500GB to the subscribers of Netflix plan on its platform. In February, ACT had partnered with video streaming service to offer a range of Netflix Entertainment plans with special Rs 500 cash back offer. Now, it seems that the offer has been revised to new data benefits of 500GB free data instead of cashback.

ACT also offers standard Fibernet broadband plans which do not get the extra data benefits, but these Netflix Entertainment broadband plans from ACT Fibernet ship with extra data benefit compared to the standard broadband plans. These plans have been made available in select cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai among others, reported TelecomTalk on Monday.

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

Also Read

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

The four Netflix Entertainment broadband plans in Hyderabad are namely A-Max 1050 Entertainment, A-Max 1299 Entertainment, ACT Incredible Entertainment and ACT Giga Entertainment. These four plans are priced at Rs 1,050, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively. The Rs 1,050 Netflix Entertainment plan gets monthly data benefit of 850GB, while the standard broadband plan on the same price (A-Max 1050 plan) comes with 750GB of monthly data.

Last month, ACT also launched a 4K video streaming device – ACT Stream TV 4K – in India at a price of Rs 4,499. The device by ACT is on the lines of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Google’s Chromecast. It allows users to stream content from popular apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hooq, Zee5, YouTube and Sun NxT. ACT Fibernet or Atria Convergence Technologies recently made a change in its logo as well.

Watch Video: Android Q How to Install

The ISP extended its services in Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur in March with three plans – ACT Silver, ACT Gold and ACT Platinum. The starter plan which is the ACT Silver offers 100 Mbps internet speeds with monthly FUP limit of 500GB and post FUP speeds will drop to 1 Mbps at a monthly rental of Rs 749. The ACT Gold plan which has a monthly rental of Rs 999, offers 150 Mbps speeds with 1000GB monthly FUP limit and 1 Mbps after FUP speeds. And the ACT Platinum plan with a monthly rental of of Rs 1,249 comes with 150 Mbps speeds and 1250GB of FUP along with post FUP speeds of 2 Mbps.

  • Published Date: May 27, 2019 12:03 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch: How to watch live stream
Gaming
Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch: How to watch live stream
Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

BSNL introduces *121# service to check for special offers

News

BSNL introduces *121# service to check for special offers

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Oppo Reno Hands-on and First Impressions

Jabra Elite 85h Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans

Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched

BSNL introduces *121# service to check for special offers

Airtel offering up to 126GB data to 4G Hotspot users

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans

News

ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans
Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

News

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10
Airtel offering 400MB extra daily data with select prepaid plans

News

Airtel offering 400MB extra daily data with select prepaid plans
OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters

News

OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters
Hathway offers Play Box Android TV for free with long term broadband plans

News

Hathway offers Play Box Android TV for free with long term broadband plans

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ग्राहकों को ऐसे मिलेगी उनके लिए बनाए गए स्पेशल रिचार्ज प्लान की सभी जानकारी

एयरटेल ने Airtel 4G Hotspot डिवाइस यूजर्स के लिए पेश किए प्रीपेड और पोस्टपेड प्लान

PUBG गेम की ऐसी दिवानगी, रूममेट ढूंढने के लिए PUBG स्टाइल में लगा दिया पोस्टर

Black Shark 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन आज होगा लॉन्च, यहां देखें लाइव इवेंट और जानिए फीचर्स

Realme 3 Pro को खरीदने का एक बार फिर मिलेगा मौका, इन ऑफर्स के दोपहर 12 बजे होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

News

ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans
News
ACT Fibernet now offers extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix plans
Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 India launch scheduled for mid-June
Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go 16GB storage variant launched
BSNL introduces *121# service to check for special offers

News

BSNL introduces *121# service to check for special offers
Airtel offering up to 126GB data to 4G Hotspot users

News

Airtel offering up to 126GB data to 4G Hotspot users