ACT Fibernet brings extra 500GB data benefit for Netflix Entertainment broadband plans

ACT Fibernet has reportedly announced extra data benefits for its subscribers of Netflix Entertainment broadband plans. The popular Internet Service Provider (ISP) will now offer extra data up to 500GB to the subscribers of Netflix plan on its platform. In February, ACT had partnered with video streaming service to offer a range of Netflix Entertainment plans with special Rs 500 cash back offer. Now, it seems that the offer has been revised to new data benefits of 500GB free data instead of cashback.

ACT also offers standard Fibernet broadband plans which do not get the extra data benefits, but these Netflix Entertainment broadband plans from ACT Fibernet ship with extra data benefit compared to the standard broadband plans. These plans have been made available in select cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai among others, reported TelecomTalk on Monday.

The four Netflix Entertainment broadband plans in Hyderabad are namely A-Max 1050 Entertainment, A-Max 1299 Entertainment, ACT Incredible Entertainment and ACT Giga Entertainment. These four plans are priced at Rs 1,050, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively. The Rs 1,050 Netflix Entertainment plan gets monthly data benefit of 850GB, while the standard broadband plan on the same price (A-Max 1050 plan) comes with 750GB of monthly data.

Last month, ACT also launched a 4K video streaming device – ACT Stream TV 4K – in India at a price of Rs 4,499. The device by ACT is on the lines of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Google’s Chromecast. It allows users to stream content from popular apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hooq, Zee5, YouTube and Sun NxT. ACT Fibernet or Atria Convergence Technologies recently made a change in its logo as well.

The ISP extended its services in Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur in March with three plans – ACT Silver, ACT Gold and ACT Platinum. The starter plan which is the ACT Silver offers 100 Mbps internet speeds with monthly FUP limit of 500GB and post FUP speeds will drop to 1 Mbps at a monthly rental of Rs 749. The ACT Gold plan which has a monthly rental of Rs 999, offers 150 Mbps speeds with 1000GB monthly FUP limit and 1 Mbps after FUP speeds. And the ACT Platinum plan with a monthly rental of of Rs 1,249 comes with 150 Mbps speeds and 1250GB of FUP along with post FUP speeds of 2 Mbps.