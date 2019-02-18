comscore
ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

The new offer is available all across the country.

  Published: February 18, 2019 12:57 PM IST
Atria Convergence Technologies which is also known as ACT Fibernet is doing all it can to draw in new subscribers and is now offering a special gift to its users. The internet service provider recently revamped its logo as well and is now offering its subscribers 100GB free data as a gift. Telecom Talk reports that the 100GB free data will be valid for a whole month, and is valid for all subscribers across the country for all ACT Fibernet users.

Recently, ACT Fibernet had revealed that it has teamed up with Amazon to provide an Amazon Fire TV Stick for free to users on select plans across select regions. According to information, this move comes right around the time when the company is offering additional offers including additional FUP (Fair Usage Policy) providing more data to its users. As previously mentioned, this move is likely to make sure that the ISP retains its customers while preparing for the launch of Reliance JioGigaFiber even though the launch of the internet service has been reportedly pushed back.

“Over the last ten years, we have grown from pioneers of fibre to the home to leaders in the industry. With the changing digital world, we are transforming too. With our hyper-fast speeds, pioneering technology, and friendly customer care, we are ready to enable you to make the best of this new digital world. All so that, with ACT Fibernet, you feel the advantage,” says ACT Fibernet in a statement.

The company is giving all its users in Chennai with ACT Blast Promo, ACT Incredible, ACT Lightning, ACT GIGA, ACT Storm, and ACT Thunder, a Fire TV Stick. Users in Bengaluru with ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT GIGA, and ACT Incredible and users in Delhi with ACT Diamond and ACT Platinum Promo plans will get the same benefits.

The report also added that ACT Fibernet users in Hyderabad with a subscription to ACT Incredible 1999, ACT GIGA, and ACT A-Mac 1299 will get a free Fire TV Stick. This offer is not available for users in Coimbatore, Eluru, Guntur, Madurai, and Nellore. Talking about the plans that this offer is applicable on, users need to have subscriptions for 1, 6, 12, or 24-month period with the company. Last but not least, ACT GIGA users can also get the free Fire TV Stick on select monthly subscriptions.

