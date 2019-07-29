comscore ACT Fibernet consumers getting up to 6 months of free subscription
ACT Fibernet consumers can get up to 6 months of free subscription: Here's how

For a short-term advance rental plan, subscribers can avail a minimum of 15 free days from ACT. To get the offer, they will need to pay for 5.5 months of subscription, and in return they will be able to enjoy the same plan for 6 months.

  Published: July 29, 2019 1:19 PM IST
ACT Fibernet consumers can now avail a minimum of extra 15 days to 6 months of subscription for free. The popular internet service provider (ISP) has announced that its Fibernet plan subscribers can enjoy up to 6 months of additional subscription without any cost, if they opt for advance rental plans.

If the subscribers of ACT Fibernet choose to pay for 18 months in advance, they can get the extra subscription period of 6 months from the company for free. For example: 18 months of advance rental for ACT Fibernet plans like A-Max 675, Incredible 1999, A-Max 1050, and A-Max 1299 will actually run for 24 months. To remember, these ACT Fibernet plans differ from city to city, and the plan rental could vary for your region.

In case, you do not want to block your money for so long, then ACT Fibernet also have similar offer for 10 months advance rental. Under the scheme, subscribers will have to pay for 10 months or 12 months in advance. And they will get free 2 months subscription, reports TelecomTalk. But these plan pricing of course vary from region to region. You can check the plan eligiblity on ACT’s website.

For an even shorter advance rental plan, subscribers can also avail a minimum of 15 free days from ACT. To get the offer, they will need to pay for 5.5 months of subscription, and in return they will be able to enjoy the same plan for 6 months.

The ISP recently increased the speed of some of its broadband plans by 50Mbps. These changes have gone into effect from July 15. ACT increased speed of plans like ‘ACT Blast Promo’ from 100Mbps to 150Mbps. The second plan to get the upgrade was the ACT Storm plan. The third and fourth plan to get this upgrade included ‘ACT Lightning plan’ and ‘ACT Incredible plan’.

