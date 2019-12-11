comscore ACT Fibernet offering Rs 500 cashback on Netflix: How to avail
  • Home
  • News
  • ACT Fibernet customers can now pay for Netflix with broadband bill and get Rs 500 cashback
News

ACT Fibernet customers can now pay for Netflix with broadband bill and get Rs 500 cashback

News

ACT Fibernet is giving users up to Rs 500 cashback on various ACT plans. You just need to subscribe to any (valid Netflix) ACT Entertainment plan.

  • Updated: December 11, 2019 2:15 PM IST
ACT Fibernet new logo

ACT Fibernet customers can now pay for Netflix with the broadband bill and get cashback. The company has partnered with Netflix and has introduced this offer in Madurai, Jaipur, Eluru, Guntur, Lucknow, Vijaywada, Warangal. The cashback offer is also valid in Nellore, Vizag, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Kakinada, Rajamundry, Tirupati and others.

ACT Fibernet is giving users up to Rs 500 cashback on various ACT Netflix plans. So basically, you need to subscribe to any (valid Netflix) ACT Entertainment plan. After activating, you will have to sign up for Netflix via ACT by clicking here. Netflix Services through ACT are available only for those ACT users who subscribe Netflix via ACT Web page, as per the company.

ACT Fibernet revises its broadband plans in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Also Read

ACT Fibernet revises its broadband plans in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Do note that this offer is valid only with 6 and 12-month subscription plans. In Delhi city, you get ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond plans, which are listed with Rs 100 and Rs 350 Netflix cashback offer respectively. In Bengaluru, the options include ACT Blace (Rs 50 Netflix cashback), ACT Storm (Rs 50) and ACT Lightning (Rs 100).

The list also includes ACT Incredible (Rs 150) and ACT Giga (Rs 500) plans. It is worth noting that the firm is offering Rs 500 cashback on 1 Gbps ACT Giga plans. Apart from Delhi, the 1 Gbps ACT Giga plan is also available in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai cities, TelecomTalk reports.

ACT Fibernet announces five FlexyBytes+ plans as a data top-up option: Here is how you can extend FUP limit

Also Read

ACT Fibernet announces five FlexyBytes+ plans as a data top-up option: Here is how you can extend FUP limit

Separately, a few months back, ACT Fibernet upgraded its broadband plans in Chennai to offer minimum speed of 50Mbps. The internet service provider had recently introduced FlexyBytes+ plan as a way to add more data to FUP limit in Bengaluru. The company has a total of seven broadband plans including the giga plan that offers 1Gbps download speed. Interestingly, the ACT Giga plan is cheaper in Chennai compared to markets like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 11, 2019 2:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 11, 2019 2:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display
News
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display
Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

News

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery capacity leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery capacity leaked

Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs launched in India

Smart TVs

Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs launched in India

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery capacity leaked

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

ACT Fibernet customers can now pay for Netflix with broadband bill and get Rs 500 cashback

News

ACT Fibernet customers can now pay for Netflix with broadband bill and get Rs 500 cashback
OnePlus TV gets Netflix app support with the latest update

News

OnePlus TV gets Netflix app support with the latest update
BSNL brings back Rs 777 broadband plan; details

Telecom

BSNL brings back Rs 777 broadband plan; details
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review
Reliance JioFiber introduces new prepaid broadband plan

Telecom

Reliance JioFiber introduces new prepaid broadband plan

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo भारत में जल्द दूसरा R&D सेंटर शुरू करेगा, कंपनी ने दी जानकारी

Xiaomi Mijia laser प्रोजेक्टर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

WhatsApp इन लाखों स्मार्टफोन में चलना हो जाएगा बंद, क्या आपका डिवाइस भी है लिस्ट में

Gmail New Feature : अटैचमेंट फाइल को डाउनलोड किए बगैर फॉरवर्ड कर पाएंगे यूजर्स

PUBG खेलने में मस्त युवक ने पानी की जगह पी लिया कैमिकल, मौत

News

boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499
News
boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display
Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2
Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

News

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India
Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery capacity leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery capacity leaked