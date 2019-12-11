ACT Fibernet customers can now pay for Netflix with the broadband bill and get cashback. The company has partnered with Netflix and has introduced this offer in Madurai, Jaipur, Eluru, Guntur, Lucknow, Vijaywada, Warangal. The cashback offer is also valid in Nellore, Vizag, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Kakinada, Rajamundry, Tirupati and others.

ACT Fibernet is giving users up to Rs 500 cashback on various ACT Netflix plans. So basically, you need to subscribe to any (valid Netflix) ACT Entertainment plan. After activating, you will have to sign up for Netflix via ACT by clicking here. Netflix Services through ACT are available only for those ACT users who subscribe Netflix via ACT Web page, as per the company.

Do note that this offer is valid only with 6 and 12-month subscription plans. In Delhi city, you get ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond plans, which are listed with Rs 100 and Rs 350 Netflix cashback offer respectively. In Bengaluru, the options include ACT Blace (Rs 50 Netflix cashback), ACT Storm (Rs 50) and ACT Lightning (Rs 100).

The list also includes ACT Incredible (Rs 150) and ACT Giga (Rs 500) plans. It is worth noting that the firm is offering Rs 500 cashback on 1 Gbps ACT Giga plans. Apart from Delhi, the 1 Gbps ACT Giga plan is also available in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai cities, TelecomTalk reports.

Separately, a few months back, ACT Fibernet upgraded its broadband plans in Chennai to offer minimum speed of 50Mbps. The internet service provider had recently introduced FlexyBytes+ plan as a way to add more data to FUP limit in Bengaluru. The company has a total of seven broadband plans including the giga plan that offers 1Gbps download speed. Interestingly, the ACT Giga plan is cheaper in Chennai compared to markets like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.