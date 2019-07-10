As part of Cricket World Cup 2019 offer, ACT Fibernet is giving extra 100GB of flexyBytes+ data to its broadband users. The 100GB data benefit comes with a total validity period of three months. ACT Fibernet customers can check whether they have received the free 100GB data by logging into their account via the company’s official website or app. ACT Fibernet giving free 100GB extra data to broadband users for World Cup 2019 matches

The company is reportedly offering additional 100GB data benefit to all its customers across India. This comes as good news for the existing ACT Fibernet customers as well as cricket fans. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) is basically giving users Rs 600 flexyBytes+ plan that offers 100GB of extra data, TelecomTalk reports. Notably, ACT Fibernet, the fibre-only broadband service provider in India, has more than two million customers under its belt.

Besides, flexyBytes+ plans are basically the company’s data add-on packages, which includes Rs 225, Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 1,250 and Rs 2,500. These packages come with 90 days validity, and pack 25GB, 50GB, 100GB, 200GB and 500GB of data respectively. Moreover, the service provider also adds the unused data from flexyBytes+ plan to the next recharge.

A few months back, ACT offered additional data to its users of Netflix Entertainment broadband plans. The ISP offered data up to 500GB to the subscribers of Netflix plan. The company also offered standard Fibernet broadband plans which do not get the extra data benefits. But the Netflix Entertainment broadband plans from ACT Fibernet ship with extra data benefit, unlike the standard plans. These plans are available in select cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai among others.

The four Netflix Entertainment broadband plans in Hyderabad include A-Max 1050 Entertainment, A-Max 1299 Entertainment, ACT Incredible Entertainment and ACT Giga Entertainment. These packages are priced at Rs 1,050, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively. The Rs 1,050 Netflix Entertainment plan gets monthly data benefit of 850GB. The standard broadband plan with the same price tag (A-Max 1050 plan) comes with 750GB of monthly data. Currently, ACT Fibernet operates across 17 popular cities in the country, which includes Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and more.