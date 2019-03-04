ACT Fibernet high-speed broadband services are now available in Lucknow with speeds up to 150Mbps

ACT Fibernet, the Bengaluru-based Internet Service Provider has just launched its operations in Lucknow. As part of the operations, the company has rolled out its high-speed broadband internet services in the city with a number of launch offers. According to the announcement, following its new brand strategy “Feel the Advantage”, the company claims that it is offering “unique broadband plans” along with “futuristic” speeds. As part of the launch, the company has launched three plans including ACT Silver, ACT Gold, and ACT Platinum starting from March 2, 2019. To attract potential users, the company is offering interesting subscription offers with complimentary access to its services and additional data.

According to the announcement, users who will subscribe to any of the three plans for a period of six months will get a month of complimentary access to the service along with an additional 300GB data on the top of what their plan allows. Similar to this, the company will provide two months complimentary access to its services to users who opt for a 12 month plan along with an addition 1,200GB of data over what the plan allows.

In addition to this, the company is also removing any installation charges for subscribers who will subscribe to any of the plans in the first 30 days of the launch of the services in the city. Bala Malladi, the CEO of Atria Convergence Technologies issued a statement stating, “We are excited to bring our services and high-speed broadband connectivity in Lucknow. Known as a multicultural city with a thriving urban population, it is one of our focus markets to expand and strengthen our presence in North India.”

He went on to add, “We are confident that with our new offerings customers here will feel the advantage of speed and explore a whole new dimension of home internet experiences.” Taking a look at the plans, ACT Silver will provide users with 500GB data per month at 100Mbps, post which the speeds will drop for Rs 749. ACT Gold provides users with 1,000GB of data at speeds of 150Mbps for Rs 999 and ACT Platinum provides 1,250GB of data at 150Mbps for Rs 1,249.