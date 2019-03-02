comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services
News

ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services

News

ACT Fibernet will be offering three plans in Jaipur with speeds up to 150 Mbps.

  • Published: March 2, 2019 12:19 PM IST
ACT Fibernet

Image credit: ACT

ACT Fibernet or Atria Convergence Technologies which recently had a change in its logo made is now all set to launch its services in Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur. It is going to offer three plans to begin with which would include a ACT Silver, ACT Gold and ACT Platinum. The starter plan which is the ACT Silver will offer 100 Mbps internet speeds with monthly FUP limit of 500GB and post FUP speeds will drop to 1 Mbps at a monthly rental of Rs 749. The ACT Gold plan which has a monthly rental of Rs 999, offers 150 Mbps speeds with 1000GB monthly FUP limit and 1 Mbps after FUP speeds. And the ACT Platinum plan with a monthly rental of of Rs 1,249 comes with 150 Mbps speeds and 1250GB of FUP along with post FUP speeds of 2 Mbps.

In addition to this, customers subscribing to the ACT Silver plan for a period of 6 months will get a complementary 1-month internet connectivity period with 300GB additional data. Similarly, on subscribing for a period of 12 months customers will be eligible for a 2-month complimentary connectivity period with 1200 GB data. To top this off the company has an introductory offer, where installation charges for ACT Fibernet‘s broadband connection will be waived for those that apply within the first 30 days of launch.

Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. said, “Jaipur being one of the fastest-growing and most progressive cities, with its young population, requires cutting edge & futuristic internet technology. We are happy to launch our services in the city. We believe with our pioneering speed and next generation fiber broadband technology, we will help our customers feel the advantage of speed and explore new possibilities in the virtual space. Our goal is to enable them to have an enhanced home internet broadband experience with streaming, gaming, video calling, and much more in real time with uninterrupted connectivity”.

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

Also Read

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

Recently, ACT Fibernet has revealed that it has teamed up with Amazon to provide an Amazon Fire TV Stick for free to users on select plans across select regions. According to information, this move comes right around the time when the company is offering additional offers including additional FUP (Fair Usage Policy) providing more data to its users. As previously mentioned, this move is likely to make sure that the ISP retains its customers while preparing for the launch of Reliance JioGigaFiber even though the launch of the internet service has been reportedly pushed back.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2019 12:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
thumb-img
Trending
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
thumb-img
Trending
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
thumb-img
Trending
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Editor's Pick

iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more
News
iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more
Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more

Realme 3 rumor roundup

News

Realme 3 rumor roundup

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

News

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Deals

Vivo Y91 price in India slashed by Rs 1,000

Most Popular

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services

Huawei P30 Pro hands-on images leaked

iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more

Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more

Realme 3 rumor roundup

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services

News

ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services
ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

News

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data
ACT Fibernet to expand into more cities; play in gaming to boost business

News

ACT Fibernet to expand into more cities; play in gaming to boost business
ACT Fibernet offers free Amazon Fire TV Stick to subscribers on select plans

News

ACT Fibernet offers free Amazon Fire TV Stick to subscribers on select plans
BSNL offers 1 year free Amazon Prime membership offer to Bharat Fiber customers

News

BSNL offers 1 year free Amazon Prime membership offer to Bharat Fiber customers

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 और Galaxy M30 में कौन सा है दमदार स्मार्टफोन

ट्विटर पर जल्द आएगा 'हाइड रिप्लाई' का ऑप्शन, ऐसे कर पाएंगे यूज

वीवो के सब-ब्रांड ने लॉन्च किया अपना पहला iQOO Smartphone, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

आसुस ने घटाई कई स्मार्टफोन्स की कीमतें, ZenFone 5Z हुआ पांच हजार रुपये सस्ता

Daiwa ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 40 इंच वाला नया स्मार्ट टीवी, ये होंगी खूबियां

News

ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services
News
ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services
Huawei P30 Pro hands-on images leaked

News

Huawei P30 Pro hands-on images leaked
iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more

News

iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more
Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more
Realme 3 rumor roundup

News

Realme 3 rumor roundup