ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services

ACT Fibernet or Atria Convergence Technologies which recently had a change in its logo made is now all set to launch its services in Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur. It is going to offer three plans to begin with which would include a ACT Silver, ACT Gold and ACT Platinum. The starter plan which is the ACT Silver will offer 100 Mbps internet speeds with monthly FUP limit of 500GB and post FUP speeds will drop to 1 Mbps at a monthly rental of Rs 749. The ACT Gold plan which has a monthly rental of Rs 999, offers 150 Mbps speeds with 1000GB monthly FUP limit and 1 Mbps after FUP speeds. And the ACT Platinum plan with a monthly rental of of Rs 1,249 comes with 150 Mbps speeds and 1250GB of FUP along with post FUP speeds of 2 Mbps.

In addition to this, customers subscribing to the ACT Silver plan for a period of 6 months will get a complementary 1-month internet connectivity period with 300GB additional data. Similarly, on subscribing for a period of 12 months customers will be eligible for a 2-month complimentary connectivity period with 1200 GB data. To top this off the company has an introductory offer, where installation charges for ACT Fibernet‘s broadband connection will be waived for those that apply within the first 30 days of launch.

Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. said, “Jaipur being one of the fastest-growing and most progressive cities, with its young population, requires cutting edge & futuristic internet technology. We are happy to launch our services in the city. We believe with our pioneering speed and next generation fiber broadband technology, we will help our customers feel the advantage of speed and explore new possibilities in the virtual space. Our goal is to enable them to have an enhanced home internet broadband experience with streaming, gaming, video calling, and much more in real time with uninterrupted connectivity”.

Recently, ACT Fibernet has revealed that it has teamed up with Amazon to provide an Amazon Fire TV Stick for free to users on select plans across select regions. According to information, this move comes right around the time when the company is offering additional offers including additional FUP (Fair Usage Policy) providing more data to its users. As previously mentioned, this move is likely to make sure that the ISP retains its customers while preparing for the launch of Reliance JioGigaFiber even though the launch of the internet service has been reportedly pushed back.