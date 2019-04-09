comscore
ACT Fibernet launches 4K content streaming device for Rs 4,499

The content streaming device from ACT Fibernet will compete with Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Google's Chromecast.

  • Published: April 9, 2019 9:31 PM IST
Broadband services provider ACT Fibernet Tuesday launched a 4K video streaming device – ACT Stream TV 4K – priced at Rs 4,499. The device, which competes with the likes of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick and Google’s Chromecast, will allow users to stream content from popular apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hooq, Zee5, YouTube and Sun NxT.

“This is part of our new brand strategy. We will offer innovative customer-centric solutions, enhance user experience and cater to entertainment needs of a consumer,” Atria Convergence Technologies CEO Bala Malladi told PTI. He added that the device will initially be available to ACT customers in the 18 cities where it operates.

Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington makes first India investment with The New Shop * The New Shop, a chain of high-speed retail stores by ProductX Ventures, Tuesday said it has received investment from American entrepreneur Kevin Harrington.

“Kevin brings with him extensive experience in business, retail, and distribution along with his expertise in building and scaling consumer products and the art of selling. The New Shop association also marks Kevin’s first investment in India,” a statement said.

ProductX Ventures was established in 2017 to solve the problem of efficiently sourcing, developing, and distributing innovative consumer products for institutional buyers. Its product offerings range across lifestyle, wellness, and personal care. The company currently owns and operates over 35 ‘The New Shop’ stores within the Delhi-NCR region.

Funtasy11 ropes in former cricketer Murali Kartik as brand ambassador Funtasy11, a fantasy sports platform, Tuesday said it has roped in former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik as its brand ambassador. Kartik will be the face for Funtasy11’s marketing campaigns, and will give his opinion on cricketing events happening around the globe, a statement said.

“We are delighted to have signed former Indian Cricketer Murali Kartik, who with his immense cricketing experience on and off the field along with a big fan base will help Funtasy11 grow manifold and become one of India’s most played and most reliable fantasy gaming platform,” Funtasy11 CEO Puneet Malhotra said.

This is published unedited from the PTI feed.

