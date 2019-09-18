comscore ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know
News

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

News

The company's new Gaming Packs are basically a subscription service for gamers that will be available in two options. The first one is "A-Game Basic" pack with one-month subscription. The second one is "A-Game Ultra" pack, which is a 6-months based subscription.

  • Published: September 18, 2019 4:38 PM IST
ACT Fibernet new logo

In a bid to attract more customers, ACT Fibernet has launched two new Gaming Packs. The new offering aims to delight gaming enthusiasts with superior gaming experience through fast internet speed, optimized routing.
The Gaming pack is basically a subscription service for gamers that will be available in two options. The first one is “A-Game Basic” pack with one-month subscription. The second one is “A-Game Ultra” pack, which is a 6-months based subscription.

The broadband operator asserted that with these gaming packs, one can improve their plan speed on demand through “SpeedBoost” feature. Customers can activate this feature via the company’s app or website. ACT claims that the feature will “boost speeds to 300Mbps instantly. With “A-Game Basic” pack, ACT Fibernet is offering additional 200GB data on a monthly basis. With the “A-Game Ultra” pack, the broadband operator is giving 1,800GB data for the entire period.

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users with Rs 1,500 refundable deposit

Also Read

ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users with Rs 1,500 refundable deposit

The company says this is to “ensure that gamers and streamers always have sufficient data when downloading gaming updates or live streaming.” ACT is also bringing attractive offers across gaming ecosystem via gaming partners – Zotac Gaming for Gaming GPUs, Western Digital for gaming Storage devices, Games the shop for discounts on FIFA 20, Marvels Avengers and CyberPunk 2077.

The newly launched Gaming Packs will be available beginning September 18 across all the cities. The standard A- Game Basic pack will be available for Rs 500, which is excluding GST. The second A-Game Ultra pack comes with a price label of Rs 2,000, which is also excluding GST.

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

Also Read

BSNL now offers free Amazon Prime to all annual broadband plans starting Rs 399

Separately, it was recently reported that BSNL will offer free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999, if users pay annually for broadband plans priced over Rs 399. The telecom operator officially announced that its annual broadband plans starting Rs 399 and above will offer free Amazon Prime membership to all users. The move comes just before Reliance JioFiber commercial launch.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 18, 2019 4:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa
News
Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa
Facebook partners Ray-Ban parent Luxottica to design AR glasses

News

Facebook partners Ray-Ban parent Luxottica to design AR glasses

Samsung Galaxy M10s launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s launched in India

Nokia 7.2 India launch teased

News

Nokia 7.2 India launch teased

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins on September 29: Check offers

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins on September 29: Check offers

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa

Facebook partners Ray-Ban parent Luxottica to design AR glasses

Samsung Galaxy M10s launched in India

Nokia 7.2 India launch teased

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

News

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know
Asus ROG Phone 2 India launch on September 23: Expected price, specs

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 India launch on September 23: Expected price, specs
Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch

News

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; specifications, launch
PUBG: A 21-year-old beheads father after not being allowed to play the game

Gaming

PUBG: A 21-year-old beheads father after not being allowed to play the game
Asus ROG Zephyrus GA502 gaming laptop launched in India

News

Asus ROG Zephyrus GA502 gaming laptop launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo की फास्ट चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी 25 मिनट में चार्ज करेगी 4000mAh बैटरी

Nokia 7.2 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने ट्विटर पर किया टीज

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: दूसरा T-20 मैच आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Vu UltraAndroid TV रेंज भारत में लॉन्च हुए, अमेजन पर 28 सिंतबर से शुरू होगी सेल

Samsung Galaxy M10s ड्यूल कैमरा और फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस


News

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know
News
ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know
Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa

News

Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa
Facebook partners Ray-Ban parent Luxottica to design AR glasses

News

Facebook partners Ray-Ban parent Luxottica to design AR glasses
Samsung Galaxy M10s launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s launched in India
Nokia 7.2 India launch teased

News

Nokia 7.2 India launch teased