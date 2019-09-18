ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

In a bid to attract more customers, ACT Fibernet has launched two new Gaming Packs. The new offering aims to delight gaming enthusiasts with superior gaming experience through fast internet speed, optimized routing.

The Gaming pack is basically a subscription service for gamers that will be available in two options. The first one is “A-Game Basic” pack with one-month subscription. The second one is “A-Game Ultra” pack, which is a 6-months based subscription.

The broadband operator asserted that with these gaming packs, one can improve their plan speed on demand through “SpeedBoost” feature. Customers can activate this feature via the company’s app or website. ACT claims that the feature will “boost speeds to 300Mbps instantly. With “A-Game Basic” pack, ACT Fibernet is offering additional 200GB data on a monthly basis. With the “A-Game Ultra” pack, the broadband operator is giving 1,800GB data for the entire period.

The company says this is to “ensure that gamers and streamers always have sufficient data when downloading gaming updates or live streaming.” ACT is also bringing attractive offers across gaming ecosystem via gaming partners – Zotac Gaming for Gaming GPUs, Western Digital for gaming Storage devices, Games the shop for discounts on FIFA 20, Marvels Avengers and CyberPunk 2077.

The newly launched Gaming Packs will be available beginning September 18 across all the cities. The standard A- Game Basic pack will be available for Rs 500, which is excluding GST. The second A-Game Ultra pack comes with a price label of Rs 2,000, which is also excluding GST.

