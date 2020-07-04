comscore ACT Fibernet upgrades broadband plans with speeds up to 300Mbps |
ACT Fibernet upgrades broadband plans with speeds up to 300Mbps

The new plans come with higher data usage limit and will be available for existing and new customers.

  Published: July 4, 2020 2:17 PM IST
ACT Fibernet has upgraded its broadband plans in the country with speeds up to 300Mbps on offer. The internet provider is offering the revised plans to its existing as well as new customers. If you’re an ACT Fibernet user in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad or Chennai, the new plans will be available. Also Read - BSNL extends free Work@Home broadband plan availability until May 19

In addition to upgraded speeds, the plans now also come with more data usage and new fair usage policy (FUP) limit. The ACT Platinum Promo plan offers speeds up to 200Mbps, while the Diamond plan gets you 300Mbps speed. Interestingly, the company hasn’t changed the prices of these plans and these came into effect from 1 July onwards. Also Read - Tata Sky silently caps 1500GB data limit on unlimited broadband plans

So with these changes, the Platinum plan offers 200Mbps speed for data usage up to 1,000GB, after which the speed will come down to 1Mbps. For the time being, you’re getting additional 1,000GB data bandwidth. As for the Diamond plan, you get 300Mbps speed with data usage of 1,500GB, with the option of going up to 2,500GB with the additional 1,000GB on offer. These plans are priced at Rs 1,049 and Rs 1,349 respectively. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber offers free 10Mbps broadband connections during Coronavirus lockdown

It’s worth noting that only these two plans have been upgraded, rest of them come with same data speeds and usage limit. You can get more details or sign up for the new plans by going to the ACT Fibernet website. The company had revised its data speeds to support customers working from home. Offering 300Mbps internet speed with high data usage limit means people can rely on consistent internet coverage. This is essential for attending video meetings and making sure multiple devices in the home support high-speed internet connectivity.

With people staying indoors because of the pandemic, demand for streaming platforms, gaming and other online activities have gone up. Other have also changed their data offerings to support the demand from home broadband users across the country.

 

