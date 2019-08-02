comscore ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users
ACT Stream TV 4K now available for ACT Fibernet users with Rs 1,500 refundable deposit

ACT Stream TV 4K allows ACT Fibernet users to stream their favorite content from OTT platforms. It also lets them watch Live TV with catch up option.

  • Published: August 2, 2019 2:28 PM IST
ACT Stream TV 4K, the Android TV box from ACT Fibernet, is now available for its customers. The device was announced early this year as a streaming box based on Android TV platform. It comes bundled with a number of over-the-top applications such as Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5 and others. The device is not just window to streaming TV content. It also supports Live TV service along with Catch Up option to its customers. The product is now available for purchase in four cities – Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai.

The new ACT Stream TV 4K device is available only for its fibernet broadband users and not cable TV users. The device is said to be available in the above mentioned four cities only in the first phase. Those interested in buying the device can head over to the company’s website and request an ACT Stream TV 4K device. The company is charging a deposit of Rs 1,500 for the device and it can only be available with select broadband plans from the company.

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plan for Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT services

How to get ACT Stream TV 4K device?

ACT Fibernet had launched the 4K streaming device at Rs 4,499 in India. However, it is being offered with a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 with select plans. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) is also offering one month of free ZEE5 premium subscription worth Rs 99 with the plan. There is also two months of HOOQ subscription being offered with the device. All the premium Live TV channels can be viewed for free on a complimentary basis until December 31, 2019.

According to TelecomTalk, the device can be purchased by both existing and new ACT Fibernet broadband customers. The device is available to customers in Hyderabad who subscribe to A-Max 1050, A-Max 1299, A-Max 1999 and ACT Giga broadband plans. The eligible broadband plans in Bengaluru are ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Incredible and ACT Giga. In Delhi, ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond plans are eligible for the device. The above mentioned plans are available in six and twelve months subscription offers.

ACT Fibernet consumers can get up to 6 months of free subscription: Here's how

ACT Fibernet said that the device will be delivered to customer’s home address within five days of placing the order. The device is applicable at Rs 1,500, which is completely refundable. The amount is refundable only if a customer chooses to return the device with all the accessories within six months. If a customer returns the device after six months then their account will get credited with only Rs 250. The device seems like a good deal for those who have ACT Fibernet broadband connection at their home.

