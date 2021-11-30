Adidas is trying to get optimistic with the tagline ‘Impossible Is Nothing,’ as the German sportswear corp is expanding its horizon and joining the Metaverse bandwagon with the new Coinbase deal. Also Read - Discord pauses exploring on NFT, crypto following backlash from users

While Metaverse has become the talk of the town lately, Adidas plans to bet on crypto with its latest partnership with Coinbase, the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange. Like most companies, the multinational shoe company is entering Metaverse with its virtual land estate in the creative Sandbox game, The Sandbox. Also Read - Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Adidas is all excited about Metaverse, collabs with Coinbase crypto exchange

Adidas took to Twitter to cite its partnership with the crypto exchange, although it didn’t reveal much about the deal except for the popular phrase in the crypto hub, ‘Probably nothing’ which definitely suggests something in the community. Also Read - Nike now wants to join Metaverse race with the launch of virtual sneakers

Notably, Adidas is among the latest activewear brands to make its way to Web 3.0 and announce its creation of the ‘Adi-verse.’ The ‘Adiverse’ concept will revolve something on Ethereum-based VR game The Sandbox’s virtual parcel of lands. With the entree, it clearly indicates the ‘future of fashion’ to bring digital wearables for purchase.

“The Metaverse is currently one of the most exciting developments in digital, making it an interesting platform for Adidas,” the company spokesperson told City A.M.’s Lily Russel-Jones.

To note, Adidas owns property on The Sandbox as it is denoted by the company’s name on a parcel of land at these coordinates. For the uninitiated, The Sandbox is a blockchain-based virtual gaming world that offers a unique virtual experience to players by allowing to use their creativity and ‘enabling them to contribute to the virtual world and gaming items based on NFTs.’

We’ve partnered with @coinbase.

Probably nothing. — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) November 24, 2021

That said, the company’s recent collab with cryptocurrency exchange and the blockchain gaming world indicates its future plans in the metaverse. Meanwhile, Nike is lacing up to make a grand entry in Metaverse, the company has also partnered with triple-A game Roblox to build an interactive metaverse. With major brands prying on the popular yet alienated terminology, the ‘three-striped life’ company is trying to put itself in the new era of ‘digital drip.’ The company has even come up with the tagline “Dream It. Make It. Play It” tagline for the newly announced virtual world ‘Nikeland.’ As explained by the company, it allows players to outfit their avatar with special Nike products and is free for anyone to visit on Roblox.

While the company hasn’t explicitly announced anything on NFTs (although it did launch an NFT on POAP recently), with the four-way collaboration the company seems to be dropping a hint of providing digital benefits to its user base.