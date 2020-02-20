comscore Adidas SL 20 launched: Price in India, sale, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Adidas SL 20 with 3D-printed 'Lighstrike' midsole launched in India
News

Adidas SL 20 with 3D-printed 'Lighstrike' midsole launched in India

News

The Adidas Lightstrike 3D printed midsoles will help runners have the benefits of a lightweight shoe combined with great traction and responsiveness.

  • Published: February 20, 2020 1:40 PM IST
Adidas SL20

Adidas recently launched an interesting pair of shoes. Part of the brand’s “Faster than” campaign, Adidas crafted the SL 20 shoes with a 3D-printed ‘Lightstrike’ midsole. The brand claims the new technology will help athletes with ‘explosive movements and enduring speed’. The SL 20 is the second pair of shoes launched with the new midsole after the Adidas Adios 5.

Related Stories


The brand also launched the UB20 and 4D 1.0 shapes that make use of the new 3D-printing technology for their midsoles. With the Lightstrike technology, Adidas claims runners will feel a fast heel-to-toe transition, which combined with the soft cushioning, will help them take each step efficiently.

The new Lightstrike cushioning technology offers a different foam compared to the brand’s other midsole. This allows runners to go fast with the lightweight design but maintain responsiveness while running.

Another feature in the new Adidas SL 20 is the torsion spring that enhances support on landing the foot and ensures a good transition that propels runners forward. The shoe also sports a continental-stretch web outsole. This works in harmony with the midsole. Meanwhile, the continental rubber gives maximum traction on all surfaces. The shoes also feature the brand’s traditional three stripes on top. The three stripes design now comes with a worn-off look that Adidas says is inspired by Japanese calligraphy

The Adidas SL 20 weighs about 230 grams and features a mesh-like surface on the top that helps with breathability. The shoes are available in three colors overseas. These are the core black, cloud white and signal coral variants. It remains to be seen of the brand will bring all the three colors to India.

Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

Also Read

Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

The brand-new Adidas SL 20 featuring Lightstrike and boost technologies will launch across select retail stores in India on February 27. They will also be available on the Adidas website. The shoes cost Rs 10,999.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 1:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate
News
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate
Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

News

Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India

Virat Kohli made brand ambassador for iQOO

News

Virat Kohli made brand ambassador for iQOO

HiFuture FlyBuds true wireless earbuds launched in India; details

News

HiFuture FlyBuds true wireless earbuds launched in India; details

Most Popular

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India

Virat Kohli made brand ambassador for iQOO

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Related Topics

Related Stories

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles

News

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles
Adidas AlphaEdge 4D launched in India: Price, features

News

Adidas AlphaEdge 4D launched in India: Price, features
Adidas just signed a deal with Ninja as its first pro gamer

Gaming

Adidas just signed a deal with Ninja as its first pro gamer
Instagram to now allow its users to shop products using its Stories feature

News

Instagram to now allow its users to shop products using its Stories feature
Time to 3D is India’s first store for everything to do with 3D printing, and it’s glorious

News

Time to 3D is India’s first store for everything to do with 3D printing, and it’s glorious

हिंदी समाचार

अब फ्लाइट में भी मिलेगा इंटरनेट, टाटा की इस कंपनी ने भारत में शुरू की सेवा

Mi Electric Toothbrush हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी कीमत और बेहतरीन फीचर

स्पॉट हुआ Nubia Red Magic 5G का 8 जीबी रैम और 12 जीबी रैम वेरिएंट

भारत में लॉन्च होने जा रहे पहले 5G स्मार्टफोन iQoo 3 की प्राइसिंग का खुलासा, जानें कितनी होगी कीमत

Honor 9X न्यू Emerald Green कलर वेरिएंट में हुआ पेश, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles
News
Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display: DisplayMate
Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

News

Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report
Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush T300 launched in India
Virat Kohli made brand ambassador for iQOO

News

Virat Kohli made brand ambassador for iQOO