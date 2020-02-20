Adidas recently launched an interesting pair of shoes. Part of the brand’s “Faster than” campaign, Adidas crafted the SL 20 shoes with a 3D-printed ‘Lightstrike’ midsole. The brand claims the new technology will help athletes with ‘explosive movements and enduring speed’. The SL 20 is the second pair of shoes launched with the new midsole after the Adidas Adios 5.

The brand also launched the UB20 and 4D 1.0 shapes that make use of the new 3D-printing technology for their midsoles. With the Lightstrike technology, Adidas claims runners will feel a fast heel-to-toe transition, which combined with the soft cushioning, will help them take each step efficiently.

The new Lightstrike cushioning technology offers a different foam compared to the brand’s other midsole. This allows runners to go fast with the lightweight design but maintain responsiveness while running.

Another feature in the new Adidas SL 20 is the torsion spring that enhances support on landing the foot and ensures a good transition that propels runners forward. The shoe also sports a continental-stretch web outsole. This works in harmony with the midsole. Meanwhile, the continental rubber gives maximum traction on all surfaces. The shoes also feature the brand’s traditional three stripes on top. The three stripes design now comes with a worn-off look that Adidas says is inspired by Japanese calligraphy

The Adidas SL 20 weighs about 230 grams and features a mesh-like surface on the top that helps with breathability. The shoes are available in three colors overseas. These are the core black, cloud white and signal coral variants. It remains to be seen of the brand will bring all the three colors to India.

The brand-new Adidas SL 20 featuring Lightstrike and boost technologies will launch across select retail stores in India on February 27. They will also be available on the Adidas website. The shoes cost Rs 10,999.