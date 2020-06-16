comscore Adobe Creative Cloud apps get major updates | BGR India
  • Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premier and Rush get major updates
Adobe Creative Cloud apps including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premier and Rush get major updates

Major updates are live for key apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, Premier, Rush, InDesign, Illustrator, and more. Let’s check out the details regarding the latest updates for Adobe Creative Cloud Suite.

  • Published: June 16, 2020 9:14 PM IST
Adobe Creative Cloud 2020 June update

Software giant Adobe has just released a new set of updates for its flagship Creative Cloud suite of apps. As per the announcement, the company revealed the major changes that one can expect in its apps. Major updates are live for key apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, Premier, Rush, InDesign, Illustrator, and more. The company revealed that these updates focus on three important aspects of creation. The first one is learning and getting inspiration from stuff around. The second one is collaborating with other creators and last being empowering users with the help of innovation. Let’s check out the details regarding the latest updates for Adobe Creative Cloud Suite.

Adobe Photoshop

The highlight of the June 2020 update for Adobe Photoshop is likely the enhanced subject selection feature. The company also gave a demo of how Photoshop manages to select a mask from a portrait image with Sensei. Adobe also overhauled the Adobe Camera Raw plugin with a better interface and Lightroom-like management with the inclusion of the film-strip. Other features include rotatable patterns, and Lightroom linking Editing for Photoshop on iPad.

Beyond this, the company has also introduced “Auto-population” for all the Adobe fonts in the document. These new features come just days after the company launched its Adobe Photoshop Camera app on Android and iOS. We also get a relatively new feature called “Virtual photography” where users can take images in a virtual setup. The company also shared details regarding Adobe Photoshop Camera but we have already shared details about the app in a past report.

Adobe Photoshop Select Subject from portraits June 2020 Update

Lightroom and Lightroom Classic

Photographers around the globe can rejoice as the company is rolling out local hue adjustments, version, and watermarking to “Lightroom”. Beyond this, it also made improvements to make switching between Lightroom and Photoshop easier on the iPad. Other improvements include centered crop overlay, “Raw defaults” while importing files and UI improvements. The desktop app will allow users to follow other authors in the desktop app along with a direct contribution to the Discover community.

Users can also take a look at the interactive tutorials in the app regardless of the platform. They can even download the editing present to apply the same settings to their images. Adobe also revealed that it is rolling out major performance and stability improvements to the Lightroom Classic. It also noted that the local hue feature is also coming to Classic. It will be evident while scrolling through photos in the library, and loading any kind of collections.

Premiere Pro and Rush

Adobe Premiere Pro June 2020 update

Adobe is finally rolling out the “Stock Audio” section inside Premiere Pro. The company revealed that it will work with multiple stock audio platforms to beef-up its collection. This feature will allow users to preview, download, and license audio clips from different sources, all in one place. Other than this, the company is also working on multiple new features. These include “Scene Edit detection”, “Roto Brush 2” in After Effects, and auto reframe and pan and zoom in Rush.

InDesign, Illustrator, Spark, and XD

Adobe Spark Post Creative Cloud Library

As part of the update, the company is rolling out “CC Libraries” to Adobe Spark to better manage their assets. InDesign users also get a new “Share for Review” feature that we have seen in Acrobat. This new reviewing interface will also offer an easy and user-friendly experience for collaborators with real-time comments in one place. Beyond this, Illustrator users also get support for “Cloud Documents”. The company also revealed that it is bringing this feature to Illustrator on iPad later this year.

Adobe XD, Fresco, and other changes

Adobe XD June 2020 update

XD is finally getting a “content-aware layout” for the “Stacks” option. This means that the app can automatically adjust the stack when you add or delete any element. Adobe is also rolling out “Design tokens” along with “Scroll Groups”. The company also announced that it is rolling out the ability to live stream directly from the Adobe Fresco app. This will allow other creators and users to follow along with learning from the different techniques used in the stream. Fresco users will be able to use this feature “later this year”. It is also planning to bring this live streaming features to other Creative Cloud apps in the future. The company has also its Creative Cloud Desktop app while turning it into a hub for learning, discovery, and more.

Adobe Creative Cloud Slack integration June 2020 update

In addition, it is also working on offering access to essential resources for the teaching and student community. The company also revealed that it is working on improving Creative Cloud apps integration with apps such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, and more. Last but not least, Adobe has also increased the Creative Cloud storage up to 1TB for its CC Teams and enterprise users for free.

Published Date: June 16, 2020 9:14 PM IST
  • Published Date: June 16, 2020 9:14 PM IST

