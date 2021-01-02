Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now

Adobe discontinued the very popular Flash Player software on December 31, 2020. This means that the Adobe Flash Player will be removed from all browsers but the software will not be blocked until January 12, 2020. Microsoft has said to remove Flash Player from most of the Windows versions. Not to be said, all websites that offer games based on Flash and animations will also remove the Flash Player. Also Read - Adobe to discontinue support for Flash content from 2021

Meanwhile, Adobe is asking all users to uninstall Flash from their systems. The company said, “Uninstalling Flash Player will help to secure your system since Adobe does not intend to issue Flash Player updates or security patches after the end-of-life date.” So, if you have the Flash Player installed on your system, uninstall it right now. Also Read - Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects and other apps get new features

How to uninstall Adobe Flash Player

If you have Flash installed on your device you must uninstall it right away. Browsers like Google Chrome have been alerting users to uninstall Flash for months now. Browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge plan to remove Flash Player through an update. To check if Adobe Flash Player is installed on your system, check on this tool developed by the company. Also Read - Adobe Stock offers free 70,000 photos, videos and vectors: All you need to know

The history…

Adobe Flash Player was launched back in 1996 and back in those days the application was very popular. Especially among people trying their hands on animation based computer games. As the world moved to smartphones, Flash struggled to cope up and hence the company has finally pulled plug. As Flash Player support ends, gaming company Zynga shuts the original version of FarmVille on New Year’s eve as it was based on Flash to run.

“We had optimized for lower-end phones with Flash Lite. It was incredibly successful in places like Japan, but it wasn’t the same as the full desktop Flash. It wasn’t fully compatible,” David Mendels, former executive vice president of products at Adobe told BBC.

To recall, Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 2010 announced that Flash will not run on iPhones and iPads. Jobs called it a security threat and also said that the application drains battery heavily.

“Flash was created during the PC era for PCs and mice. Flash is a successful business for Adobe, and we can understand why they want to push it beyond PCs. But the mobile era is about low power devices, touch interfaces, and open web standards all areas where Flash falls short. The avalanche of media outlets offering their content for Apple’s mobile devices demonstrates that Flash is no longer necessary to watch the video or consume any kind of web content. And the 250,000 apps on Apple’s App Store proves that Flash isn’t necessary for tens of thousands of developers to create graphically rich applications, including games.” Jobs said.