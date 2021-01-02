comscore Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now
News

Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now

News

Adobe Flash Player discontinued on December 31, 2020. This means that the Flash Player will be removed from all browsers. Uninstall it right now.

Adobe flash player

Adobe discontinued the very popular Flash Player software on December 31, 2020. This means that the Adobe Flash Player will be removed from all browsers but the software will not be blocked until January 12, 2020. Microsoft has said to remove Flash Player from most of the Windows versions. Not to be said, all websites that offer games based on Flash and animations will also remove the Flash Player. Also Read - Adobe to discontinue support for Flash content from 2021

Meanwhile, Adobe is asking all users to uninstall Flash from their systems. The company said, “Uninstalling Flash Player will help to secure your system since Adobe does not intend to issue Flash Player updates or security patches after the end-of-life date.” So, if you have the Flash Player installed on your system, uninstall it right now. Also Read - Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects and other apps get new features

How to uninstall Adobe Flash Player

If you have Flash installed on your device you must uninstall it right away. Browsers like Google Chrome have been alerting users to uninstall Flash for months now. Browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge plan to remove Flash Player through an update. To check if Adobe Flash Player is installed on your system, check on this tool developed by the company. Also Read - Adobe Stock offers free 70,000 photos, videos and vectors: All you need to know

The history…

Adobe Flash Player was launched back in 1996 and back in those days the application was very popular. Especially among people trying their hands on animation based computer games. As the world moved to smartphones, Flash struggled to cope up and hence the company has finally pulled plug. As Flash Player support ends, gaming company Zynga shuts the original version of FarmVille on New Year’s eve as it was based on Flash to run.

“We had optimized for lower-end phones with Flash Lite. It was incredibly successful in places like Japan, but it wasn’t the same as the full desktop Flash. It wasn’t fully compatible,” David Mendels, former executive vice president of products at Adobe told BBC.

To recall, Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 2010 announced that Flash will not run on iPhones and iPads. Jobs called it a security threat and also said that the application drains battery heavily.

“Flash was created during the PC era for PCs and mice. Flash is a successful business for Adobe, and we can understand why they want to push it beyond PCs. But the mobile era is about low power devices, touch interfaces, and open web standards all areas where Flash falls short. The avalanche of media outlets offering their content for Apple’s mobile devices demonstrates that Flash is no longer necessary to watch the video or consume any kind of web content. And the 250,000 apps on Apple’s App Store proves that Flash isn’t necessary for tens of thousands of developers to create graphically rich applications, including games.” Jobs said.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 2, 2021 10:28 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 2, 2021 10:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now
News
Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now
How to create your own Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs

Apps

How to create your own Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs

OnePlus Band first look out

Wearables

OnePlus Band first look out

Sony announces PlayStation 5 India launch date

Gaming

Sony announces PlayStation 5 India launch date

These iPhones, Android smartphones will no longer support WhatsApp

Photo Gallery

These iPhones, Android smartphones will no longer support WhatsApp

These iPhones, Android smartphones will no longer support WhatsApp

Photo Gallery

These iPhones, Android smartphones will no longer support WhatsApp

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now

How to create your own Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs

Jio calls to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea numbers will be free from today

OnePlus Band first look out

Sony announces PlayStation 5 India launch date

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

How to file Income Tax Return for FY 2019-20 online

JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, benefits, validity

Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion

How to send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Related Topics

Related Stories

Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now

News

Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now
Adobe to stop support for Flash Player in 2021

News

Adobe to stop support for Flash Player in 2021
Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects and other apps get new features

News

Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects and other apps get new features
Adobe Stock offers free 70,000 photos, videos and vectors: All you need to know

News

Adobe Stock offers free 70,000 photos, videos and vectors: All you need to know
Adobe introduces Liquid mode for PDFs: All you need to know

News

Adobe introduces Liquid mode for PDFs: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च के दो हफ्ते बाद ही Apple iPhone 12 बना बेस्ट सेलिंग 5G स्मार्टफोन

Realme UI 2.0 : रियलमी के इन स्मार्टफोन्स को मिलने लगा नया सॉफ्टवेयर, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन हुआ नए अपडेट के बाद खराब, यूजर ने की नए फोन की मांग

Redmi 9T स्मार्टफोन 8 जनवरी को हो सकता है लॉन्च, इस साल कई अन्य फोन भी होंगे लॉन्च

Apple Days Sale में एप्पल के प्रोडक्ट्स सस्ते में खरीदें, 3 जनवरी तक है ऑफर

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now
News
Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now
How to create your own Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs

Apps

How to create your own Happy New Year WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs
Jio calls to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea numbers will be free from today

Telecom

Jio calls to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea numbers will be free from today
OnePlus Band first look out

Wearables

OnePlus Band first look out
Sony announces PlayStation 5 India launch date

Gaming

Sony announces PlayStation 5 India launch date

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers