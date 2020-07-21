Adobe has hired a former Google engineer Marc Levoy, who developed computational photography technologies for Pixel phones. These include HDR+, Portrait Mode, and Night Sight. The executive will now serve as vice president and a member of the company’s camera department team to develop “a universal camera app” for Adobe. Also Read - Android 11 might get released on September 8; reveals Google video

The signing of Marc Levoy is an important move for Adobe

In conjunction with Adobe, Levoy could direct plans towards the design of a high-quality camera. However, this time based on a broader market that includes any smartphone. “His efforts will be centered on the concept of a universal camera app,” the company told The Verge. Moreover, it is speculated that this universal camera tool could allow any applications like Facebook or Twitter to implement in its software. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20, Google Pixel phones get July security update

Watch: OnePlus 8 Camera Review

It could take advantage of Adobe’s more sophisticated techniques to implement editing tools, effects, and filters. At the moment, the details on the software are scarce. However, Adobe can likely create something that will rival the best third-party camera apps, including a camera with manual controls to offer a more robust photography experience. Also Read - Google pushes Android 11 Beta 1.5 version with minor fixes

Levoy is the brain in charge of powering the Google Pixel camera. He has served as director of the Google research team since 2014. To recall, he was also in charge of the powerful and innovative computing technology implemented in Google’s smart devices. He worked on computational photography projects for the Pixels, including HDR+, Portrait Mode, and Night View.

Currently, Adobe has digital camera applications in both Photoshop Camera and Adobe Lightroom. However, it now intends to expand and improve it. The company also reported that it has other projects like the Photoshop Camera, Adobe Analysis, and Sensei AI teams. Marc Levoy was with the Google team until March 2020. In addition to developing Google Pixel 4 camera technology and driving other companies like Apple to develop more competitive cameras. He is also a computer graphics researcher at Stanford.