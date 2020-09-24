Adobe introduces Liquid mode for PDFs: All you need to know

Adobe has launched a new Liquid mode for PDFs, which will make it easier for you to read documents on mobile. The newly added Liquid mode will automatically reformat text, images, and tables for quick navigation and consumption on small screens. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning in the background to understand and identify parts of a PDF, like headings, paragraphs, images, lists, tables, and more. Also Read - Microsoft Edge now the second most popular web browser, says study

Adobe says that the Liquid mode also understands the hierarchy and order of those parts to reformat a static PDF into a more dynamic and customizable experience. The company is saying that the feature simultaneously creates an intelligent outline, collapsible and expandable sections, and searchable text for quick navigation. Users can even tailor font size and spacing between words, characters, and lines to suit their specific reading preferences. This is especially useful for those who may see the text as too small, squished together, tight, or jumbled. Also Read - Microsoft Edge web browser gets new PDF features

With Liquid mode, pinching and zooming are no longer necessary for users. Words are resizable and reflowable, images are tappable and expandable, and tables are responsive. The new Liquid mode for PDFs will debut first in the free Adobe Acrobat Reader mobile app. This is available for both iOS and Android, including Google Play Store-compatible Chromebooks, followed by desktops and browsers. Also Read - Adobe hires former Google Pixel engineer Marc Levoy to build a universal camera app

Abhigyan Modi, Country Manager of Adobe India and VP Engineering of Adobe Document Cloud, said “This year has brought digital tools to the forefront and established their criticality to business continuity, resilience, and success. With the launch of Liquid Mode – a breakthrough technology powered by years of deep ML research, document reading will now become a first-class experience on mobile. With no need to pinch and zoom and easy navigation, documents will be as easy to read as web pages. This is just a first step in our multi-year journey to fundamentally change the way people consume digital documents, and the way organizations extract information from PDFs.”