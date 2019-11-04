Adobe Max 2019: Photoshop on iPad, Fresco on Windows announced

Adobe has launched Photoshop on iPad and is extending Fresco to Microsoft Surface. At Adobe MAX 2019, the company is further pushing its services to mobile native devices. The company already offers Lightroom has a photo-editing tool on iPad. Now, it is bringing Photoshop to Apple’s tablet device, making it even more easier for photographers to edit their photos on iPad. Ahead of the announcement, Adobe Photoshop went live on App Store for iPad.

Alongside the release of Adobe Photoshop for iPad and Fresco on Windows, Adobe also previewed Illustrator on iPad and a brand new app called Photoshop Camera. “We’re excited to push the frontiers of creativity to make everyone more productive and express their creative vision,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud, Adobe. “Today’s announcements redefine the creative experience for everyone—not only seasoned professionals, but also the next generation of designers, photographers, filmmakers and illustrators.”

Adobe, like Microsoft, has managed to transform itself from a desktop software company to a mobile oriented software maker. It has mainly done so with Creative Cloud, which gives subscribers access to applications and services from Adobe. The San Jose, California-based company is introducing the new tools as option to create on multiple surfaces. The company also released major updates to Lightroom, Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign and Adobe XD at the event.

Adobe Photoshop on iPad is official

Adobe Photoshop remains the most popular graphics editor in the world. Now, the application is coming to world’s most popular tablet platform. Initially previewed at MAX 2018, Adobe Photoshop on iPad brings core compositing and retouching workflow to the tablet. It features a touch-based user interface, full PDS interoperatibility and cloud document access. Other features include option to work on real world, multi-layered creations. “Photoshop on iPad is an intuitive, more accessible entry point to Photoshop for new users as well as a great companion app for professional creators,” the company said.

Adobe Fresco comes to Windows

Adobe Fresco, which was released earlier this fall for iPad, is coming to Windows. The application will initially be available on Microsoft Pro X devices and Wacom MobileStudio Pro hardware. The app is powered by Adobe Sensei, which means the watercolor, oil Live Brushes mix and interact on the screen like they would in real life. The app has been widely acclaimed for being natural and versatile drawing tool on iPad. Adobe is now extending the same experience to Windows as well.

Adobe Illustrator on iPad Preview

As rumored before, Adobe previewed Illustrator on iPad as it expands its offering to Apple‘s tablet device. Illustrator has been the app of choice for designers and illustrators for several decades. At MAX 2019, Adobe previewed the future of Illustrator as a reimagined touch-based app. This will allow users to work with the same documents across devices. Illustrator users will also have access to Adobe Stock, Adobe Fonts and all Creative Cloud Libraries.

Adobe Photoshop Camera

The Photoshop Camera is a brand new mobile app from Adobe that debuted as surprise announcement this year. The app brings Photoshop magic directly to the point of capture. The app previewed for the first time today aims to bring fun camera experience to mobile devices. The app is intelligent and “gives consumers a fun and easy way to create and share imaginative, high-quality images on social media.” Adobe is also taking a page from Instagram and Snapchat and Photoshop Camera will include lenses. The lenses and effects come from leading artists and influencers including musician Billie Eilish.

Other updates at Adobe Max 2019

The big announcements at Adobe Max 2019 is Photoshop on iPad, Fresco on Windows, Illustrator on iPad and Photoshop Camera. The company also announced Lightroom will get interactive in-app tutorials on desktop allowing new ways to learn how to edit photos. It also features Panorama Fill Edges and it can be accessed in-app and available on Mac and Windows. Premiere Pro is getting Auto Reframe while After Effects s getting performance updates. Adobe has also announced updates for InDesign, Live Coediting and Document History in Adobe XD and redesign for Creative Cloud Desktop.