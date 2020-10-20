comscore Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and other apps get new features
Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects and other apps get new features

At this year's Adobe Max 2020 event, the company unveiled Fresco for iPhone and also introduced a lot of new features for its apps. The brand also launched its Illustrator app for iPad users. It b

  • Published: October 20, 2020 8:53 PM IST
Adobe Max 2020

At this year’s Adobe Max 2020 event, the company unveiled Fresco for iPhone and also introduced a lot of new features for its apps. The brand also launched its Illustrator app for iPad users. It brings users the core toolkit and more, with 18,000 fonts and new features like radial, grid, and mirror repeat. On the desktop, one will find a new Recolor Artwork feature that lets users change entire color themes. There are also optimizations for a cross-device experience for users who like to switch between the desktop and the iPad. Also Read - Adobe Stock offers free 70,000 photos, videos and vectors: All you need to know

Besides, currently, Fresco is only available for iPhone users, and it is free of cost. However, iOS users will have to spend money if they want the premium features of the app. iPad users will be required to pay $9 (Rs 1,675). Fresco now comes with text support to let you add words along with your creativity. Powered by Cloud Documents, all Fresco projects are instantly available on all supported devices across desktop, mobile, and tablet for a seamless multi-device experience. To recall, the painting app was initially available for iPad and then the company made it available for Windows touch devices at Adobe Max 2019. This year, iPhone users will also be able to use it. Also Read - Adobe introduces Liquid mode for PDFs: All you need to know

Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and other apps get new features

Adobe has also added new features to offer users more tools for a better experience. Adobe users will find new features in all the apps. In Photoshop, the company has added the Sensei-powered Sky Replacement feature, two new Refine Edge selections, and the Neural Filters. These features offer new ways to access a growing library of artistic filters to refine images. Lightroom has also received Advanced Color Grading. Lightroom users also get the ability to save versions as they edit images, and enhanced performance in Lightroom Classic. Also Read - Adobe hires former Google Pixel engineer Marc Levoy to build a universal camera app

Adobe is claiming that Premiere Pro users will witness major performance improvements, alongside a preview of Sensei-powered Speech to Text, which automates speech transcription from video content and also generates captions and subtitles.

If you are an After Effects user, then you will soon see Sensei-powered Roto Brush 2 that selects and tracks an object, frame by frame, isolating the subject automatically with even the most challenging footage. There is also a new 3D Design Space in After Effects. This offers new 3D Gizmos, improved camera tools, and more, to navigate and design in 3D better and faster.

The new XD update offers a “3D Transforms” feature to allow UI/UX designers to bring depth and perspective to your user experience designs and bring AR experiences to existing UI/ UX designs. The latest public beta update for Adobe Aero on the desktop lets you create interactive AR experiences.

