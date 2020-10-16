Adobe Stock has been launched with a lot of free interesting collections. It offers over 70,000 high-quality photos, vectors, illustrations, templates, 3D assets, videos, hand-curated from talented Adobe Stock artists. With the free collection, you can take advantage of all the time-saving search filters you’re used to on Adobe Stock. These are filtering by Copy Space, Depth of Field, and Color. You can also look for content similar to an asset you like by uploading an image to Adobe’s Visual Search feature. Also Read - Adobe introduces Liquid mode for PDFs: All you need to know

"The free assets are sourced from the world-class Adobe Stock collection and come with the same commercial licenses as our paid assets. Customers licensing free content from Adobe Stock can use this content in their personal, business, or commercial projects with the peace of mind that they are sourcing content ethically and respecting the artist community," Adobe said.

Adobe has plans to invest $500,000 in a new Artist Development Fund. The funds will be given to forty selected artists to release new projects in 2021. The artists can use these funds to cover costs for paying models, renting spaces, and equipment. The company is saying that it will announce eight overarching themes along intersectional narratives to inspire and source proposals from underrepresented communities.

“Content created through the Fund, sponsored by Adobe Stock, will be included in the free collection exclusively for one year. By offering this content as widely as possible while supporting the artists making it, we aim to make high-quality, diverse imagery more accessible to every creator, and encourage its growing production.”

“Foremost among our selection criteria for Fund recipients will be the ability of these artists to authentically portray visual cultures associated with their own diverse regional, ethnic, and lifestyle communities. This group of artists is unique, and we will collaborate with them as specialists deeply embedded within the communities they depict.”