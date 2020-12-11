comscore Adobe to discontinue Flash Player from 2021 | BGR India
Adobe to discontinue support for Flash content from 2021

Software giant Adobe has decided to discontinue offering support for the Flash Player from 2021. It has recommended users to uninstall Flash.

  • Published: December 11, 2020 6:29 PM IST
adobe flash player

Remember the times when you would land on a website and it would tell you to download Flash Player as it’s not updated. It seems the Flash Player has come to the end of its journey. Also Read - Here's how to run Adobe Flash on Google Chrome

Before it bids goodbye to the iconic Flash Player, software giant Adobe has released the final update to the Flash Player plugin. Also Read - This new fake Flash Player installer for Macs is particularly tricky to remove

The end of an era

The software giant will stop supporting Flash on December 31 and block Flash content from running on January 12. Also Read - Adobe Flash Player zero-day bug discovered, potentially allows full control of Windows systems

“Today marks the final scheduled release of Flash Player for all regions outside of Mainland China. We want to take a moment to thank all of our customers and developers who have used and created amazing Flash Player content over the last two decades,” Adobe said in an update on Wednesday.

“We are proud that Flash had a crucial role in evolving web content across animation, interactivity, audio, and video. We are excited to help lead the next era of digital experiences”.

The company has also recommended all users to immediately uninstall Flash Player to prevent their systems from running into unwelcome bugs and crashes.

“Some users may continue to see reminders from Adobe to uninstall Flash Player from their system,” the company informed.

Something better in store

First announced in July 2017, Adobe had said to stop updating and distributing Flash Player after December 31, 2020, due to the diminished usage of the technology and the availability of better, more secure options such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.

Microsoft has announced to end support for the Adobe Flash Player on top web browsers like Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 at the end of the year.

Though the company has decided to pull the plug on the video playing software, some enterprise customers may still require Flash Player commercial support and licensing beyond 2020 to run internal business systems. Remember, there are still a lot of websites that need support for Flash Player to function.

