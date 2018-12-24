comscore
After bending reports, Apple VP clarifies that 2018 iPad Pro 'meets or exceeds' quality standards

Dan Riccio, Apple’s VP of hardware engineering said that the 2018 iPad Pro 'meets or exceeds' all of Apple’s high-quality standards of design and precision manufacturing.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 4:44 PM IST
Recently, it was reported that some 2018 iPad Pro devices are manufactured with a slight bend or curve and that it will not have any impact on the performance part. Following this, (responding to a question raised by a customer) Dan Riccio, Apple’s VP of hardware engineering said that the 2018 iPad Pro ‘meets or exceeds’ all of Apple’s high-quality standards of design and precision manufacturing.

Riccio further asserts that “relative to the issue you referenced regarding the new iPad Pro, its unibody design meets or exceeds all of Apple’s high-quality standards of design and precision manufacturing. We’ve carefully engineered it and every part of the manufacturing process is precisely measured and controlled.”

“Our current specification for iPad Pro flatness is up to 400 microns which is even tighter than previous generations. This 400-micron variance is less than half a millimeter (or the width of fewer than four sheets of paper at most) and this level of flatness won’t change during normal use over the lifetime of the product. Note, these slight variations do not affect the function of the device in any way. Again, thanks for reaching out and I hope the above explanation addresses your concerns,” he added. Macrumors reported that Apple might soon release an official statement addressing the issue.

The report cited that the slight bending or curve in the aluminum chassis of the 2018 iPad Pro models is the result of a cooling process, involving its metal and plastic components during manufacturing.

