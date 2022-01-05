comscore After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women
  • Home
  • News
  • After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women
News

After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women

News

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter earlier on Wednesday to confirm that the government has blocked a Telegram channel that was circulating dirty indecent of Hindu women.

telegram

It is not about Hindu or Muslim, it is about women in general who feel unsafe on the internet these days. After the Bulli Bai app controversy, the Indian government has blocked a Telegram channel that was allegedly circulating obscene photos of Hindu women. Also Read - Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter earlier on Wednesday to confirm that the government has blocked a Telegram channel that was circulating dirty indecent of Hindu women. Also Read - Telegram's final update for the year brings Message Reactions, Spoiler Alert, and more: Here's how to use it

The Telegram channel called ‘Hindu Randiyan’ was called out for spreading obscene photos of women and hate messages. Soon after, Vaishnaw confirmed on social media, that the channel has now been blocked. Also Read - You will soon be able to make cryptocurrency payments on Telegram using Toncoin

“Channel blocked. Government of India coordinating with police authorities of states for action,” IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in an official tweet earlier today. However, there are no details about the creator of the Telegram or what action the police has taken on the matter.

The incident follows the controversial Bulli Bai app matter that listed photos of Muslim women for auction. The online platform was created by a group of Indians with the aim of financial gains. The police have been taking strict action on the matter and arrested three suspects so far. the investigation is on.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that an incident like this has been reported. Last year, a similar incident called Sulli Deals was highlighted, but no arrests were made at that time. In both Bulli Bai and Suli Deals, scammers targeted prominent Muslim women across various professions. In both cases, these cybercriminals first gather photos of these popular women and then put them on auction on the platform. Fortunately, no real auctions have been reprinted so far.

Such incidents targeting women of a specific religion show how unsafe women of the country are on the internet or the online space these days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2022 6:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 5, 2022 6:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently
Photo Gallery
These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently
These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

Photo Gallery

These tech companies have asked employees to work from home permanently

CES 2022 top highlights: From Sony's Vision-S to Asus ROG Flow Z13

Photo Gallery

CES 2022 top highlights: From Sony's Vision-S to Asus ROG Flow Z13

CES 2022 Day 1 highlights: BMW iX M60, PlayStation VR2 headset, AMD Ryzen 6000 processor and more

Photo Gallery

CES 2022 Day 1 highlights: BMW iX M60, PlayStation VR2 headset, AMD Ryzen 6000 processor and more

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

Apps

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

Electric Vehicle

BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

Worried about your Aadhaar number being misused? Use this method to stay safe

How To

Worried about your Aadhaar number being misused? Use this method to stay safe

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

Worried about your Aadhaar number being misused? Use this method to stay safe

Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

Explained: What is the Bulli Bai app controversy all about?

BlackBerry: The last nail in the coffin

Can smartphones actually cause fire at a petrol pump?

Did Ola only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Your Bulli Bai of the day is . : Woman shares how she was put on sale online

Related Topics

Related Stories

After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women

News

After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women
Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

Apps

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices
Telegram's final update for the year brings Message Reactions, Spoiler Alert, and more

Apps

Telegram's final update for the year brings Message Reactions, Spoiler Alert, and more
You will soon be able to make cryptocurrency payments on Telegram using Toncoin

News

You will soon be able to make cryptocurrency payments on Telegram using Toncoin
Telegram 8.3 brings text recognition on iOS

Apps

Telegram 8.3 brings text recognition on iOS

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Super Match Event: 11 जनवरी तक ढेरों आइटम्स पर मिलेगा भरपूर डिस्काउंट, Heatbound Desert Bundle को भी पाने का मौका

Gmail और Outlook में ऐसे ऐड करें सिग्नेचर, हर ईमेल में अपने आप जुड़ जाएंगी कॉन्टैक्ट डिटेल

Realme Book Enhanced Edition लैपटॉप हुआ लॉन्च, 16GB रैम, 256GB स्टोरेज और 65W के सुपर फास्ट चार्जिंग फीचर से लैस

Jio ने बढ़ाई Happy New Year ऑफर की डेट, जल्द रिचार्ज करने पर मिलेगी ज्यादा वैलिडिटी

Garena Free Fire में आया लेजेंडरी इमोट-- Shattered Reality, जानें कैसे मिलेगा फ्री

Latest Videos

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW

Reviews

INFINIX INBOOK X1 | BUDGET LAPTOP LAUNCHED | REVIEW
Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products

News

Apple market value reaches above $3 trillion | Thanks to top-selling iPhone and MacBook products
OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Vivo X80 Pro: Top Smartphones That May Create Buzz in 2022
Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

News

After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women
News
After Bulli Bai arrest, govt blocks Telegram channel circulating obscene photos on Hindu women
Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices

Apps

Telegram users beware of new threat that can hack your devices
BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look

Electric Vehicle

BMW iX M60 with 566km of range showcased at CES 2022: Here's a close look
Worried about your Aadhaar number being misused? Use this method to stay safe

How To

Worried about your Aadhaar number being misused? Use this method to stay safe
Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

Photo Gallery

Lenovo at CES 2022: New laptops, Smart Clock, Smart Frame and more launched

new arrivals in india

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers