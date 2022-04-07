comscore After Diem fiasco, Meta looks at Zuck Bucks for virtual money
  • Home
  • News
  • After Diem Fiasco Meta Looks At Zuck Bucks For Virtual Money
News

After Diem fiasco, Meta looks at Zuck Bucks for virtual money

News

The virtual money that is being dubbed as ‘Zuck Bucks’ by the employees is unlikely to be a cryptocurrency.

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta’s cryptocurrency dreams might have ended with Diem but it is not done with virtual money yet. The company, as per a recent report by the Financial Times, is working on virtual tokens for making in-app purchases and rewarding creators. Also Read - Meta is not hosting its F8 developer conference this year: Here’s why

The virtual money that is being dubbed as ‘Zuck Bucks’ by the employees is unlikely to be a cryptocurrency. As per the report, the company is looking towards introducing in-app tokens that would directly be controlled by the company. “Instead, Meta is leaning towards introducing in-app tokens that would be centrally controlled by the company, similar to those used in gaming apps such as the Robux currency in popular children’s game Roblox,” the report said. Also Read - Meta introduces 'Sharing to Reels' feature for Facebook to share Reels from third-party apps

As per the report, Meta is exploring using these tokens as a mode of payment on its platforms. One of the use cases that the company is exploring as per the FT report is using “social tokens” or “reputation tokens” for rewarding creators or members for meaningful contributions in Facebook groups. In addition to this, Meta is also looking into traditional financial services like small business loans. Also Read - Facebook bug promoted fake news on News Feed, took six months to fix

Meta hasn’t shared its plans of introducing a virtual currency yet. However, in a statement to The Verge, a Meta spokesperson said that the company was working on building the metaverse. “We continuously consider new product innovations for people, businesses, and creators. As a company, we are focused on building for the metaverse and that includes what payments and financial services might look like,” the spokesperson said.

Meta’s foray in the world of cryptocurrencies had invited enough trouble for the company, so much so that the company was reportedly in talks with investment bankers on selling its intellectual property and finding a new home for the engineers who developed the technology. At the same time, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has also talked about bringing NFTs to Instagram. And so, offering in-app tokens could be a way for the company to kill two birds with a single stone, that is, rewarding developers and creators on its platform with tokens that can also be used in the company’s metaverse.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 7, 2022 5:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks
News
After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

News

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

Laptops

Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

News

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks
Here s why Meta is not hosting its F8 developer conference this year

News

Here s why Meta is not hosting its F8 developer conference this year
You can now share Reels from third-party apps on Facebook

News

You can now share Reels from third-party apps on Facebook
Facebook bug promoted fake news on users News Feed for months

News

Facebook bug promoted fake news on users News Feed for months
Instagram gets 7 new features: Check details here

Apps

Instagram gets 7 new features: Check details here

हिंदी समाचार

Suzuki V-Strom SX एडवेंचर बाइक भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Xiaomi 12 Pro की भारत में ये होगी कीमत, दो और फोन हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

WhatsApp Tricks: व्हाट्सऐप यूज करते समय इन बातों का रखें खास ख्याल, नहीं होंगे हैकर्स का शिकार

Free Fire Max में इस महीने इन 4 तरीकों से Free Diamonds पाने का मौका, जिनसे मिलेंगे मुफ्त गेमिंग आइटम्स

बेवजह के मैसेज नोटिफिकेशन हो जाएंगे बिल्कुल शांत, बस करना होगा यह काम...

Latest Videos

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks
News
After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details
Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

News

Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale
Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

Laptops

Realme Book Prime launched in India for Rs 57,999

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers