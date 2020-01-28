comscore Microsoft is now adding new features to Google Chrome | BGR India
News

After Edge browser, Microsoft now helping Chrome with better tab management

News

Microsoft Edge alows features like the ability to move multiple apps at once to new windows. These features will soon come to Chromium and Chrome browsers.

  Published: January 28, 2020 12:55 PM IST
Google Chrome

Microsoft launched its new Edge browser powered by the Chromium engine earlier this month on both macOS and Windows. The launch came after over a year of testing and working closely with the Chromium project and Google engineers. Now, Microsoft is helping Google improve the tab-management on the Chromium and Chrome browsers.

According to a Reddit post, the conversation between Google software engineer Leonard Grey and Microsoft software engineer Justin Gallagher reveals that the companies might collaborate. The discussion between the two was in regard to the feature that allows Edge users to move multiple tabs to another window. The feature already exists in the Edge browser. Now, we could see it implemented in Chromium and Chrome browsers too.

Move to two weeks after the conversation and Microsoft has already made progress. The company recently committed code for the change in Chromium and added support for moving multiple tabs to a new window from the tab context menu. The change is the first we have seen in Chromium that was implemented by Microsoft. The company is adding more changes to ensure better future compatibility for both Edge and Chrome.

Microsoft’s new chromium-based Edge Browser

Microsoft had made the announcement of ditching its own browser engine back in December 2018. The company decided that switching to a Chromium codebase would be a better decision.

The new Edge browser syncs your existing Edge passwords, Favorites and settings across all devices and also awards users for searching using Bing. The browser also features a set of learning and accessibility tools. There is even an ‘Internet Explorer’ mode within the new browser. This could be useful if you want to access a really old webpage that requires you to be on internet Explorer.

Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge browser is now available for download on Windows and Mac

Microsoft's new Chromium-based Edge browser is now available for download on Windows and Mac

The first stable build of the new browser will be Microsoft Edge 79. This is because Microsoft Edge will follow chromium’s update version nomenclature. The browser will update independently on a “roughly six-week” cycle. The next update, Microsoft Edge 80 is expected to roll out in February.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: January 28, 2020 12:55 PM IST

