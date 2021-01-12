founder , who recently fought a bitter war with , took to on Monday, January 11, and urged Indian users to move to the encrypted app and shun . Also Read - Today’s Tech News: OnePlus Band launched, Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut

WhatsApp seems to be in a pickle of its own. The -owned messaging platform has been under a lot of fire ever since it updated the apps privacy policy. With the update, WhatsApp gets to share the users' data with other Facebook services.

“Up to us to become the victim”

Citing privacy concerns, even CEO urged users to switch to messaging application Signal. Since then, a lot of people have taken to Twitter to express their concerns about WhatsApp and have decided to migrate to the Signal.

“They say the market has power. We are the largest market. Here in India, WhatsApp/Facebook are abusing their monopoly & taking away millions of users’ privacy for granted. We should move on to @signalapp NOW. It is up to us to become the victim or reject such moves,” Sharma said in a tweet.

While CEO Kavin has been promoting his own platform Bharti Mittal has also said that and Signal are good options.

This reaction could also be a move to sideline WhatsApp as a payments portal as it competes directly with Paytm in that space.

WhatsApp in trouble

WhatsApp is asking its users to either give their consent to sharing data with Facebook or lose their accounts after February 8.

WhatsApp users in India and elsewhere who wish to join either Telegram, which has raced to cross 500 million users globally, or Signal, which is yet to reveal official user numbers, are currently confused as to which app to choose.

In terms of security, Signal says that it is “designed to never collect or store any sensitive information.” Similar to WhatsApp, messages and calls on the Signal app are end-to-end encrypted, meaning no third-party, nor Signal can access them.

Though Signal says that it may share some information with third-party users, it has also said that it does not “sell, rent or monetize your personal data or content in any way – ever.”

-with inputs from IANS.